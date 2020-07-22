Left Menu
Piramal Critical Care partners with Medivant Healthcare to supply injectable drugs in US

"Coupling our focus on producing critical shortage medications with Piramal Critical Care's extensive market reach, I am confident that together we will play an integral role in helping hospitals across the country alleviate these acute drug shortages," Medivant Healthcare Founder and Director Viraj Gandhi said. Piramal Critical Care, a business unit of Piramal Enterprises, is a global leader in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:32 IST
Piramal Critical Care on Wednesday said it has partnered with US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility Medivant Healthcare to address severe shortage of injectable drugs in hospitals across the United States. Through this partnership, the company and Medivant Healthcare will work together to distribute single-dose injectable drugs in approved states for COVID-19 patients that have fallen dangerously short in supply, Piramal Critical Care said in a statement.

The partnership with Medivant Healthcare will leverage the company's robust nationwide US marketing and distribution capabilities that will enable supply of single-dose injectable products to critical and sensitive markets for immediate use, Piramal Critical Care CEO Peter DeYoung said. "Coupling our focus on producing critical shortage medications with Piramal Critical Care's extensive market reach, I am confident that together we will play an integral role in helping hospitals across the country alleviate these acute drug shortages," Medivant Healthcare Founder and Director Viraj Gandhi said.

Piramal Critical Care, a business unit of Piramal Enterprises, is a global leader in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy..

