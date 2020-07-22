KPIT sets up software engineering center in Munich

Mid-size IT services company KPIT on Wednesday said it has opened a new software engineering center in Germany's Munich, which will house nearly a tenth of its overall workforce. The Pune-headquartered company specialises in providing solutions for the auto sector and Germany is a key market in the sector, home to a slew of brands.

Its chief executive Kishor Patil said Europe is now the largest growth market and the investment in the facility should be seen as a reiteration of the company's commitment to drive innovation by getting the best talent together. The "European Software Engineering Center" in Munich will be KPIT's largest global software integration and technology center, an official statement said.

The center will work in the area of electrification, autonomous driving, AUTOSAR and vehicle diagnostics and will also house expertise in other areas like digital cockpit, it added. The company said it has been operating in Germany for the last 15 years and the new facility will serve as a global competence center.

It will have 700 employees from 25 nationalities working at the facility aimed to meet the complex automotive software needs amid significant technology shifts, the statement said. Its group company Microfuzzy, which focuses on software for electrification, will also be housed at the Munich center.

The company will be undertaking a phase-wise occupation of the facility over the coming months because of the pandemic, it said..