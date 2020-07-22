Left Menu
Development News Edition

International travel restrictions put brakes on strategic stake sale plans: DIPAM Secy

Restrictions on international travel due to the pandemic have put brakes on strategic disinvestment of CPSEs, like Air India, but completing the transactions remains a priority of the government, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:08 IST
International travel restrictions put brakes on strategic stake sale plans: DIPAM Secy

Restrictions on international travel due to the pandemic have put brakes on strategic disinvestment of CPSEs, like Air India, but completing the transactions remains a priority of the government, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday. The government has already invited bids for strategic sale of national carrier Air India and oil major BPCL. However, their bid deadlines have been extended a couple of times on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

For BPCL, in which the government is selling 52.98 per cent stake, the deadline has been extended till July 31. For 100 per cent stake sale in Air India, the deadline for bid submission is now August 31. Pandey said since strategic disinvestment involves a long-term commitment, investors engage deeply into the transaction, which includes site visits.

"Normally strategic disinvestment takes 8-9 months.... To a lot of extent COVID has put a brake on this because international travel has virtually stopped. To some extent, we have to grant extension to some of the EoIs that we have issued. It is not that the investors are not engaged, but they want more time. Because one thing which is not open yet is international travel," he said. The official asserted that the government's policy has marked a change from selling only loss making public sector units to profit making 'blue-eyed boys', like BPCL.

"Strategic disinvestment completing what we have done (initiated the process) is a matter of priority. Also building up a healthy pipeline... The idea is we are trying to give more space to private sector in terms of brownfield investments. Once these enterprises are strategically privatised," Pandey said at a Ficci event here. Talking about Air India sale, he said the government has restructured the Expression of Interest (EoI) of Air India to attract investors.

"We restructured the EoI of Air India with deep sense of responsibility that we will be successful this time. A lot of debt restructuring was done, rationality was brought in balance sheet, concerns of investors were met in EoI. "Unfortunately COVID has led to a situation where travel market is in a state of uncertainty, so therefore people are waiting and watching, so people will have to persist and persevere in these transactions...and I am sure we will certainly see the light of the day in privatisation that we have been waiting for," he said.

Pandey said that it would be important to sell the CPSEs at the right value and build a healthier pipeline for strategic disinvestment so that such stake sale takes place on regular basis. For 2020-21, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh crore will come from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.

The government in May announced that a new coherent Public Sector Enterprises Policy will be formulated to push reforms in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). Under the Policy, a list of strategic sectors will be notified where there will be at least one, and a maximum of 4 public sector enterprises, apart from private sector companies. In other sectors, CPSEs will be privatised depending upon the feasibility.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which manages the CPSE stake sale process, has also set into motion the process of listing of the country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and appointed pre-IPO transaction advisor. The government is looking at listing the country's largest life insurer on domestic bourses in January-March quarter of the current fiscal.

In the 2020-21 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the government's plan to sell a part of its holding in LIC by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO). So, this fiscal, the government has not been able to sell stake in any CPSE as coronavirus outbreak has impacted equity markets. However, through Bharat Bond ETF-II the government has garnered subscription worth Rs 11,000 crore for 'AAA' rated bonds of CPSEs.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours SPO-DOPE-WADA-LD NDTL Jolt for Indian sports WADA extends NDTL suspension by 6 months New Delhi, Jul 22 PTI In a massive jolt to Indias Olympic preparations, the World Anti-...

UK: Labour pays damages to whistleblowers over anti-Semitism

Britains opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute. The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year loo...

Cong paid over Rs 12 cr to its candidates to meet Delhi poll expenses: EC submissions

The Congress paid over Rs 12 crore to its candidates to meet expenses in the Delhi assembly polls held earlier this year, according to submissions by the party before the Election Commission. In its part election expenditure statement sub...

EXCLUSIVE-Novavax execs could get big payday even if vaccine fails

One of the leading U.S. firms developing a coronavirus vaccine, Novavax Inc, has awarded executives stock options that could pay out tens of millions of dollars even if its efforts fail.Novavax CEO Stanley Erck and three other executives wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020