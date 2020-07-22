NYT promotes Kopit Levien to CEO role

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million Reuters tallyGlobal coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace e...
News that the United States had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston fanned a bout of selling in equity markets on Wednesday, while the euro basked at a 21-month high in the afterglow of the previous days EU recovery fund deal.It...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday launch a campaign under which trees will be planted in mines, colonies and offices. The event will take place through video conference in over 130 locations spread in 38 districts of 10 coal an...
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine mys...