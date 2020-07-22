Munich airport consortium gets Sofia airport concession

Left Menu
22-07-2020
A consortium led by the operator of Munich Airport has signed a 35-year concession agreement to operate the main airport in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. Under the deal signed on Wednesday with Bulgaria's government, the consortium will invest 608 million euros ($700 million) over the next 35 years to improve airport facilities. The consortium includes asset manager Meridiam.

Current plans include the redevelopment of the airport terminals, as well as introducing stricter safety measures by upgrading the current passport control system and the introduction of more regular security checks. “With European partners such as these, I hope that Sofia Airport will continue to operate as one of the best in the region,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the signing ceremony.

