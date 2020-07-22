Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM sees India-US partnership helping world bounce back from COVID-19 crisis

Modi saw too much focus on efficiency and optimisation as a pitfall for the global economy and said improved domestic manufacturing together with healthy financial systems and diversified international trade was the answer to the shocks triggered by COVID-19. "India offers many more opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:32 IST
PM sees India-US partnership helping world bounce back from COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched India as a land of opportunities for US investors and said the partnership between the two nations can play an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the coronavirus pandemic. Modi saw too much focus on efficiency and optimisation as a pitfall for the global economy and said improved domestic manufacturing together with healthy financial systems and diversified international trade was the answer to the shocks triggered by COVID-19.

"India offers many more opportunities. We have what is needed to power the global economic recovery," he said. Speaking at the US-India Business Council's 'India Ideas Summit' through a video link, he sought US investment in sectors ranging from healthcare to energy, defence and space, saying the country was open to doing business with the world.

"The US-India friendship has scaled many heights in the past. Now it is time our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic," he said. "There are few better partners than the United States of America and India. India and the USA are two vibrant democracies with shared values. We are natural partners." Stating that the world needs a better future, he said the recent experience has showed that the global economy has been too focused on efficiency and optimisation. "Efficiency is a good thing. But, on the way, we forgot to focus on something equally important. That is resilience against external shocks. It has taken a global pandemic to remind us how important resilience is," he said.

Global economic resilience, he said, can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities, which mean improved manufacturing capacity, restoration of the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade. Making a strong pitch for US investments, he said India got more than USD 20 billion of foreign investment during the pandemic times.

"American investors often look out for the perfect timing to enter a sector or a country. To them, I would like to say: there has never been a better time to invest in India," he said. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 stood at USD 74 billion, 20 per cent higher than the previous year.

"Every year, we are reaching record highs in FDI," he said, adding pledged investment from the US has already crossed USD 40 billion this year. "The rise of India means a rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust, a rise in global integration with increasing openness, a rise in your competitiveness with access to a market which offers scale. And a rise in your returns on investment with the availability of skilled human resources," he said.

The Prime Minister sought US investments in healthcare, energy, defence, space, civil aviation, infrastructure, finance and insurance sectors, saying his government has eased foreign investment caps and ushered in path-breaking reforms. "When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high and the options are many, can optimism be far behind? You can see the optimism when India rises in key business ratings. Particularly, the Ease of Doing Business ratings of the World Bank," he said.

Modi said the FDI cap for investment in the insurance sector has been raised to 49 per cent, while 100 per cent foreign investment is permitted in insurance intermediaries. While the space sector has been opened up for the private sector, the FDI cap for investment in defense sector has been raised to 74 per cent.

"India has established two defense corridors to encourage the production of defense equipment and platforms," he said. "Civil Aviation is another area of great potential growth. The number of air passengers is expected to more than double within the next eight years. The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade," he said.

Also, India is witnessing the largest infrastructure creation drive in its history and US firms can partner in building housing for millions and constructing roads, highways and ports. They can also invest in energy as the nation evolves into a gas-based economy, offering big investment opportunities for US companies. There are also big opportunities in the clean energy sector, he said.

"India invites you to invest in healthcare. The healthcare sector in India is growing faster than 22 per cent every year. Our companies are also progressing in production of medical-technology, telemedicine, and diagnostics," he said. Modi further said his government recently ushered in historic reforms in the agriculture sector and it now offers investment opportunities in agricultural inputs and machinery, agriculture supply chain management, ready-to-eat items, fisheries and organic produce.

Modi said during the last six years, the Indian economy has opened up more and become reform-oriented. Reforms have ensured increased competitiveness, enhanced transparency, expanded digitization, greater innovation, and more policy stability, the Prime Minister said.

"The options to invest in India are extensive," he said. Giving examples of sectors where US companies can invest, Modi said India's food processing sector is expected to be worth over half a trillion dollars by 2025 and this was the best time to tap investment opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Also, huge opportunities are available for any investor who chooses to set up manufacturing facilities in the civil aviation sector. "To give flight to your aviation targets, this is an ideal time to invest in the Indian aviation sector," he said.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Global supply chain getting redesigned, redefined due to COVID-19, geopolitics: Chandrasekaran

The global supply chain is getting redesigned and redefined in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, current geopolitical situation and trade issues, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Speaking in a discussion at the India ...

State finances stressed, need greater room to incur additional costs due to COVID-19: N K Singh

Finances of the states are stressed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and some fiscal norms should be relaxed to allow them greater room for incurring additional expenditure, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Wednesday. ...

US Senator calls Chinese consulate in Houston 'massive spy centre'

Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the central node of the Communist Partys vast network of spies. The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of th...

K Chandrasekhar Rao for strengthening agriculture department

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday favored strengthening the state agriculture department to enable it to guide the farmers towards achieving greater prosperity.Favoring major transformation from the existing traditio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020