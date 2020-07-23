Rizzle app hits 6 million downloads, launches ‘RSeries & R360 Originals’ to support content creators

‘Made in India' TikTok Alternative App Invites content creators from all platforms India, July 23rd, 2020: Homegrown short video app Rizzle has announced the launch of “RSeries Originals” and “R360 Originals” — the first of its kind call for original vertical series. The big announcement comes as Rizzle has already crossed more than 6 million downloads in India and the United States of America and the platform’s audience base is expanding rapidly. This mega desi hunt is open for all creative Indians who have the talent to create engaging short content. Vidya Narayanan, Cofounder of Rizzle App, said, “Indian content creators are highly talented. After the ban of TikTok and other Chinese apps, we see an enormous adoption of Indian apps by such innovative talent in our country. Our PM’s Vocal for Local is our inspiration to take the homegrown app Rizzle to not just a local audience but to a global audience too. We acknowledge the limited number of platforms available for those who have a flair for creating original short content and to this end, we have launched “RSeries Originals”. The hunt is aimed at nurturing the careers of our actors, producers, storytellers, YouTubers, and ex-TikTokers. Our program has been designed to support creators with financial assistance to produce their shows and series and take their careers to the next level.” Launched in 2019, Rizzle — a Made in India app, Rizzle aims to break the monotonous idea of other video-sharing apps. It is more creator-centric and is open for a wide range of categories, including Comedy, Drama, Mystery and Crime, Action, Romance, Fantasy, Science Fiction, and more.

Lakshminath Dondeti, Cofounder of Rizzle App, said, “We are very excited about “RSeries Originals” and “R360 Originals” as this is the first such contest for short video creators. At Rizzle, we have always appreciated and encouraged original content. Rizzle’s unique ‘Collabs’ feature allows creators to collaborate for debates, skits, talk-shows, and others. The platform supports sponsorships for creators to monetize their channels with audience sponsorships. Rizzle focuses on nurturing originality which makes this journey exhilarating and promising for creators.” Starting July 27, 2020, Rizzle will start evaluating applications received for “RSeries Originals”and “R360 Originals”. All you have to do is create a three-minute pilot (3-6 videos of one minute or less). The video content can range from opinions to stand-up comedy acts, talk shows, from skits to vlogs, or others. The best entries will not only receive cash assistance, but the content creators will also earn international recognition as the Rizzle app is fast becoming the darling of the youths in India and the United States. Rizzle will also provide support with sound effects, design elements, and more for the chosen creators. To participate, apply at https://rizzle.tv/rseries-pilots/apply and send in your outline to rseries-pilots-in@rizzle.tv. Create your 3-minute pilot by following the instructions at https://rizzle.tv/rseries-pilots.

In case you’re interested in hosting talk shows, performing stand-up comedy, etc, you can apply at https://rizzle.tv/360-pilots/apply and send your draft to r360-pilots@rizzle.tv. Create your 3-minute pilot by following the instructions at https://rizzle.tv/360-pilots/. Selected pilots will receive cash assistance for original content PWR PWR