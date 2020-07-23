Amazon India to open 10 new fulfilment centres

Left Menu
"Amazon India's fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than eight million square feet more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items," it said in a statement. The increase in storage capacity is in line with the company's long-term commitment to invest in India, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:26 IST
Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in India, with 10 new Fulfillment Centres (FC) and expansion of seven existing buildings. With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 60 FCs in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

The new additions include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and receive centers. "Amazon India's fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than eight million square feet more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items," it said in a statement.

The increase in storage capacity is in line with the company's long-term commitment to invest in India, it said. "With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay," said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

These new FCs will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. All new fulfillment centres will be operational before the festive season, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

