Nagarro launches machine vision-based artificial intelligence solutions that mitigate COVID-19 risks and enhance workplace safety

GURUGRAM, India, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, announced the launch of AI-powered solutions to help organizations kick-start work and life amid the COVID-19 crisis. Based on machine vision technology, these solutions provide powerful workplace interventions quickly and effectively, and have the potential to transform how we work and interact by ensuring better health and safety of employees and visitors. Nagarro's COVID-AI suite of solutions is designed to leverage state-of-the-art AI models running on low-cost edge devices and can be deployed at scale in a matter of weeks, with very little overhead. It has mechanisms to ensure social distancing behaviour, encourage PPE practices such as wearing masks, and monitor as well as mitigate high risk scenarios such as large collections of people.

Nagarro's COVID-AI suite of solutions includes: • Video analytics to help nudge and encourage social distancing behaviour. • Touch-less security systems to help identify, allow, and track authorized personnel.

• PPE behaviour monitoring to ensure health and safety of your workforce • Crowd density ascertaining and monitoring in open spaces in a workplace. • Better forecasting models that accurately forecast outcomes in these uncertain times.

"As the world grapples with COVID-19, every ounce of technological innovation and ingenuity harnessed to fight this pandemic brings us one step closer to overcoming it. AI and ML are playing a key role in better understanding and addressing the COVID-19 crisis, " said Anurag Sahay, VP & Global Head - AI & Data Sciences, Nagarro. "Organizations, businesses and establishments are finding new ways to operate effectively. At Nagarro, we are using AI powerfully to help bring some of these interventions in place. We believe that machine vision-based AI platforms have significant potential to transform how we work and live during the new normal." Nagarro recently conducted a webinar highlighting how the COVID-AI suite of solutions can help organizations accelerate the adaptation to the new normal. To view the webinar recording, click here https://www.nagarro.com/webinar/ai-to-the-rescue-during-covid Write to AI@nagarro.com for more information about Nagarro COVID-AI solutions. About Nagarro Nagarro drives technology-led business breakthroughs for industry leaders and challengers. When our clients want to move fast and make things, they turn to us. Today, we are more than 7,000 experts across 22 countries. Together we form Nagarro, the global services division of Munich-based Allgeier SE.

