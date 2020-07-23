Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Stimulus bets buoy futures ahead of jobless claims

The blue-chip Dow is still down about 5% year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed about 19%. Of the 75 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 77.3% of them have beaten profit estimates. Southwest Airlines Co posted a $915 million quarterly loss and warned travel demand would remain depressed until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 becomes available.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:17 IST
US STOCKS-Stimulus bets buoy futures ahead of jobless claims

S&P 500 and Dow futures hovered near five-month highs on Thursday, as signs that a new coronavirus relief package was at hand lifted sentiment ahead of weekly unemployment data.

Leading U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House late on Wednesday said they had hammered out agreements in principle on portions of a potential coronavirus-response bill, as lawmakers raced to pass legislation by the end of July. Optimism about a potential vaccine, fiscal stimulus and improving economic data has helped the benchmark S&P 500 recoup most of its virus-induced losses and rise 1.4% this year. The blue-chip Dow is still down about 5% year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed about 19%.

Of the 75 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 77.3% of them have beaten profit estimates. Tesla Inc rose 5.3% premarket after posting a fourth consecutive quarterly profit, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

Microsoft Corp slipped 1.6% as its flagship cloud computing business Azure reported quarterly sales growth of under 50% for the first time ever. The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy is likely to show about 1.30 million filed for jobless claims last week, unchanged from the prior week as a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases chipped at the budding recovery.

California on Wednesday overtook New York as the worst-hit state for cases as U.S. deaths from the coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row. At 6:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 128 points, or 0.48%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.46%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 99.25 points, or 0.92%.

Home builder PulteGroup Inc jumped about 5% after posting higher quarterly profit, as record low mortgage rates encouraged Americans to buy homes. Southwest Airlines Co posted a $915 million quarterly loss and warned travel demand would remain depressed until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 becomes available. Still, its shares rose 0.9%.

American Airlines Group Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc , microblogging website Twitter Inc and wireless carrier AT&T Inc are also due to report results on Thursday.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday and Chinas yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide, as investors took a wait-and-see approach to tensions between the two countries. The Unite...

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the strength of the union on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.With som...

EU's Barnier says UK position makes trade deal "unlikely"

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break the deadlock on the level playing field and fisheries, making sealing a new trade agreement unlikely. By its current refu...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens claycourt tournament, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020