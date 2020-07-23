Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABB India June-qtr net down 76 pc at Rs 16.75 cr

Sectors with continued investment include rail infrastructure, industrial buildings as well as water and waste-water, it said. ABB India continues to have a stable order backlog as of June 30, 2020, at Rs 4,671 crore, widely spread across various end markets, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:46 IST
ABB India June-qtr net down 76 pc at Rs 16.75 cr

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday reported an around 76 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 16.75 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The company's net profit stood at Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income declined to Rs 1,021.40 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,746.12 crore earlier. The company follows the January-December financial year.

For the first half of 2020, its net profit stood at Rs 82.75 crore, down from Rs 158.76 crore in the same period of last year. Total income came in at Rs 2,580.42 crore, compared to Rs 3,615.49 crore in H1 2019. Total orders for the quarter (April-June) stood at Rs 1,200 crore and for H1 2020 (January to June), it was Rs 3,153 crore.

During the quarter, the company succeeded in securing orders in varied sectors, including power distribution equipment, automation projects for process industries, food and beverage and electronics. Sectors with continued investment include rail infrastructure, industrial buildings as well as water and waste-water, it said.

ABB India continues to have a stable order backlog as of June 30, 2020, at Rs 4,671 crore, widely spread across various end markets, it added. The company's Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said, "ABB’s business model resilience and robust fundamentals kept its strength despite interim disruptions on account of the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. H1 2020 (Jan-June) has been impacted due to the global slowdown, however, our order backlog is strong and steady to support us through the coming quarters." The company said as global uncertainty continues due to the COVID-19 situation, local markets are expected to remain subdued with diminished per capita income. However, ABB said it shall continue to strengthen customer engagements that will aid the recovery period in the "new normal". In order to tide over the current situation, focus on the right sectors like F&B, data centres, pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, and railways and metros, which are likely to demonstrate selective shoots of growth, will be critical, it added.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...

Partha Pratim Sengupta appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Thursday said Partha Pratim Sengupta has been appointed as its new managing director and chief executive. The government as per its notification...has appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta, deputy managing director, S...

EC defers bypolls for one LS, 7 assembly seats citing COVID-19, floods

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of monsoon and flood situation, the Election Commission has deferred by-elections for one Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats and will meet on Friday to discuss about a possible schedule. The states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020