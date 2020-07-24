PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24
UK government confirmed wearing a face covering will be mandatory in shops and cafés serving takeaway food from Friday to help reduce the spread of coronavirus following some confusion over the rules. Vacuum cleaner company Dyson is to cut 900 jobs around the world, two-thirds of which are in the UK, in response to what the appliances maker said were shifting customer habits resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Johnson rushes to put UK junk food advertising on a diet https://on.ft.com/2WQOtXZ Face masks confirmed as compulsory in shops and takeaways https://on.ft.com/32QknrI
Dyson to cut 900 jobs as coronavirus changes customer habits https://on.ft.com/3jzvkUl Overview
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to unveil sweeping curbs on how unhealthy foods are sold in Britain, with advertising, retail and food executives braced for one of the world's most restrictive marketing regimes. UK government confirmed wearing a face covering will be mandatory in shops and cafés serving takeaway food from Friday to help reduce the spread of coronavirus following some confusion over the rules.
Vacuum cleaner company Dyson is to cut 900 jobs around the world, two-thirds of which are in the UK, in response to what the appliances maker said were shifting customer habits resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
