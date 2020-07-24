Left Menu
Equinor posts 89% drop in Q2 profits, beats forecast

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-07-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Equinor's operating profit fell by 89% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, hit by lower oil and gas prices and government-imposed output restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Norwegian energy company said on Friday.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $0.35 billion in the second quarter from $3.15 billion in the same period of 2019. A poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor had forecast an adjusted operating loss of $0.2 billion.

