ATL App Development platform for school children launched in India by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog

Close on the heels of the Bharat App Innovation Challenge announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'ATL App Development Module' has been launched for school children across the country.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:13 IST
ATL App Development platform for school children launched in India by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog
15000+ students have started taking this course in the first week. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Close on the heels of the Bharat App Innovation Challenge announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'ATL App Development Module' has been launched for school children across the country. Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog has partnered with Plezmo, a Made in India technology education start-up to deliver an online course that is completely free. Through six project-based learning modules available on bit.ly/ATLAppDevModule, young innovators can learn to build mobile Apps and showcase their talent.

Expressing his views on the module, CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a big disruption, which is being tackled through the use of technology. "Our honorable Prime Minister has been encouraging the citizens to use technology and innovate for#AatmaNirbhar Bharat. It is crucial for the young Indians to learn skills at a young age to become the next generation of technology leaders," he commented. According to Mission Director R Ramanan (Atal Innovation Mission), it is one of the largest App learning and development initiatives at a school level in any country and also empowers the AatmaNirbhar Bharat movement.

"After agricultural and industrial revolutions, global economies are being shaped by a technology revolution. Plezmo's mission is to enable everyone to learn 21st-century technology skills like coding, computational thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving. This initiative will empower our young generation in making India a global technology superpower and contribute to the vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat!" said Amol Palshikar, Co-Founder and CEO, Plezmo. With this module enabling free access to tools and resources to build mobile applications, Plezmo has set a target to create a million apps by students before the end of 2020. At present, the module is available in English, Hindi, and Marathi with more vernacular languages to be added soon. To register visit: bit.ly/ATLAppDevModule

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

