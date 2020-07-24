Sugarcane growing area in Muzaffarnagar rises to 1.6567 lakh hectare

The sugarcane growing area in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has increased to 1.6567 lakh hectare this year, an official said. A survey by the sugarcane department showed that the sugarcane growing area has increased to 1.6567 lakh hectare in the district this year, from 1.4729 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed functioning of sugar mills during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to facilitate farmers. Muzaffarnagar district has eight sugar mills which continued their crushing work during the COVID-19 lockdown to facilitate farmers. All eight sugar mills have reported closure of crushing work last month.