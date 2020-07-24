Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing

"We have strong support from the Trump administration to have access to the equipment, as well." Baehny made the comments as Lonza reported a rise in first-half sales and profit and unveiled plans to begin selling its speciality ingredients unit in the second half of 2020. Lonza is exiting chemicals to focus on its faster-growing drugs business that has a 10-year deal with Moderna to make ingredients for its drugs, including the vaccine candidate.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:41 IST
Lonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing

Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has "strong support" from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment, its chairman said.

Chairman Albert Baehny had earlier raised concerns that hiring qualified staff and finding gear like bioreactors on short notice could snarl aggressive goals to begin commercial manufacturing of vaccine ingredients for Moderna. Lonza is readying production of smaller batches this month for Moderna's mRNA vaccine trials in 30,000 people.

Baehny told reporters he remains confident he will find workers and the equipment he needs to complete commercial manufacturing facilities this year in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and early next year in Visp, Switzerland. "We are doing very well having access to the people, we can build up the teams in Portsmouth and in Visp to manufacture in the future these drug substances," he said.

"There are basically no major issues in equipment, it's a bit more complicated than the people, but I don't think we'll be facing delays because of delays in equipment delivery, as we see it today," he said. "We have strong support from the Trump administration to have access to the equipment, as well." Baehny made the comments as Lonza reported a rise in first-half sales and profit and unveiled plans to begin selling its speciality ingredients unit in the second half of 2020.

Lonza is exiting chemicals to focus on its faster-growing drugs business that has a 10-year deal with Moderna to make ingredients for its drugs, including the vaccine candidate. First-half profit rose 22% to 478 million Swiss francs ($517 million) on increasing demand from biotech customers. Sales rose 3.3% to 3.1 billion francs, matching consensus estimates.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights office urges U.S. to rein in police at protests

U.S. police and security forces must not use disproportionate force against protesters and journalists in U.S. cities including Portland or detain them unlawfully, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday. There have been repor...

Made in India! Apple starts local production of iPhone 11

US technology giant Apple has started manufacturing the latest iPhone 11 in India, the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, tweeted on Friday citing a report from Economic Times. The move comes amidst the deteriorating tr...

Gay rower seeks Olympic success to 'shine a light' on injustice

By Seb Starcevic MELBOURNE, July 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When New Zealand rower Emma Twigg first realised she was gay, she did not plan on being anyones role model.But a break from rowing after the 2016 Olympics in Rio, when she nar...

Erdogan joins thousands at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined thousands of worshippers at Hagia Sophia on Friday for the first prayers there since he declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again.Erdogan and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020