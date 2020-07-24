FAA issues emergency directive on 2,000 Boeing 737 NG, Classic planes

Left Menu
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday issued an emergency airworthiness directive for 2,000 U.S.-registered Boeing 737 NG and Classic aircraft that have been in storage, warning they could have corrosion that could lead to a dual-engine failure. The directive covers planes not operated for seven or more consecutive days. The FAA issued the directive after inspectors found compromised air check valves when bringing aircraft out of storage.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:37 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday issued an emergency airworthiness directive for 2,000 U.S.-registered Boeing 737 NG and Classic aircraft that have been in storage, warning they could have corrosion that could lead to a dual-engine failure. The directive covers planes not operated for seven or more consecutive days.

The FAA issued the directive after inspectors found compromised air check valves when bringing aircraft out of storage. If corrosion is found, the valve must be replaced prior to the aircraft's return to service, the FAA said.

Boeing said on Friday it had advised operators to inspect the planes and added: "with airplanes being stored or used infrequently due to lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the valve can be more susceptible to corrosion."

