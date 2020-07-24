Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks' gross NPA may rise to 12.5% by March 2021: RBI FSR

The resilience of Indian banking in the face of macroeconomic shocks was tested through macro stress tests which attempt to assess the impact of cumulative shocks on banks balance sheet and generate projections of gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratios and capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRARs) over a one-year horizon under a baseline and three adverse -- medium, severe and very severe -- scenarios, the report said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:11 IST
Banks' gross NPA may rise to 12.5% by March 2021: RBI FSR

Gross non-performing assets of all banks may jump to 12.5 per cent by the end of this fiscal under the baseline scenario, from 8.5 per cent in March 2020, according to the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank on Friday. The resilience of Indian banking in the face of macroeconomic shocks was tested through macro stress tests which attempt to assess the impact of cumulative shocks on banks balance sheet and generate projections of gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratios and capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRARs) over a one-year horizon under a baseline and three adverse -- medium, severe and very severe -- scenarios, the report said. "The stress tests indicate that the GNPA ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) may increase from 8.5 per cent in March 2020 to 12.5 per cent by March 2021 under the baseline scenario.

"If the macroeconomic environment worsens further, the ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under the very severely stressed scenario," the report showed. The baseline scenario is derived from the forecasted values of macroeconomic variables such as GDP growth, combined gross fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio and CPI inflation among others, the report said. As the asset classification in March 2020 could have been influenced by the regulatory moratorium in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the projections for this exercise are built up using data from June 2011 up to the quarter ended December 2019 (instead of March 2020), it said. "Given the fact that impact of moratorium is still uncertain and evolving, the exact nature of how the same will play out on the quality of banking assets is difficult to ascertain accurately," it said.

The report said that the regulatory dispensations that the pandemic has necessitated in terms of the moratorium on loan instalments and deferment of interest payments may have implications for the financial health of banks, going forward. Under the baseline scenarios, state-run banks' GNPA ratio may increase to 15.2 per cent by March 2021 from 11.3 per cent in March 2020. The GNPA ratio of private banks and foreign banks may increase from 4.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent to 7.3 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively, over the same period. The report said system level CRAR is projected to drop from 14.6 per cent in March 2020 to 13.3 per cent in March 2021 under the baseline scenario and to 11.8 per cent under the very severe stress scenario.

The stress test results indicated that five banks may fail to meet the minimum capital level by March 2021 in a very severe stress scenario. The common equity tier I (CET 1) capital ratio of banks may decline from 11.7 per cent in March 2020 to 10.7 per cent under the baseline scenario and to 9.4 per cent under the very severe stress scenario in March 2021, it showed. The report further stated that while the regulatory moratorium may be holding back some stress, the industry-wise composition of good quality loans of state-run banks and private banks reveals that some of the industries with higher share of such loans across bank groups are severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. It said the profitability ratios of banks, although better in FY20 compared to FY19, have declined in the second half of FY20 and the outlook is weighed down by the moratorium's implications for loan classification.

It said a liquidity risk analysis was done to capture the impact of a possible run on deposits and increased demand for unutilised portions of sanctioned / committed / guaranteed credit lines.     The report said banks, in general, may be in a position to withstand liquidity shocks with their high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs). Under the assumed scenarios, there would be increased withdrawals of un-insured deposits and a simultaneous increase in usage of the unutilised portions of sanctioned working capital limits as well as utilisation of credit commitments and guarantees extended by banks to their customers, the report said. "Using their HQLAs required for meeting day-to-day liquidity requirements, 50 out of the 53 banks in the sample will remain resilient in a scenario of sudden and unexpected withdrawals of around 15 per cent of deposits along with the utilisation of 75 per cent of their committed credit lines," the report said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs agrees $3.9 bln 1MDB settlement with Malaysia

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs reached a 3.9 billion settlement on Friday with Malaysia over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal that will see all criminal charges against the bank dropped. The deal includes a 2.5 billion cash payout b...

Women's FA Cup gets go-ahead to resume in September

The Football Association FA on Friday announced that they have got the approval to conclude the last three rounds of the 201920 Womens FA Cup in the early part of the 202021 season. The FA also confirmed that the final will be played at the...

White House warns China against "tit-for-tat retaliation" with Chengdu consulate

The White House urged China on Friday not to engage in tit-for-tat retaliation by ordering the U.S. consulate in Chengdu closed in response to Washingtons shuttering of Beijings consulate in Houston.Our action to direct the closure of PRC C...

Cricket-Three COVID cases as S Africa women prepare for England tour

Three members of the South African womens cricket team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of assembling for a training camp to prepare of a proposed tour of England. Cricket South Africa on Friday said a total of 34 tests were con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020