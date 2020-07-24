Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom

The health crisis has hammered economies worldwide and triggered mass layoffs, which in turn made more people default on their bills, hurting credit card issuers. AmEx said its consolidated loss provisions stood at $1.6 billion, up from $861 million a year ago, with the increase driven primarily by new reserves created to account for the effects of the pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:25 IST
UPDATE 1-AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AmexCanada)

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported an 85% slump in quarterly profit on Friday after it set aside nearly $628 million to prepare for a flood of potential defaults caused by coronavirus-led layoffs.

Shares were down about 1% before the bell, even as the group managed to eke out a small profit rather than report a loss as expected by analysts. The health crisis has hammered economies worldwide and triggered mass layoffs, which in turn made more people default on their bills, hurting credit card issuers.

AmEx said its consolidated loss provisions stood at $1.6 billion, up from $861 million a year ago, with the increase driven primarily by new reserves created to account for the effects of the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup, which are among the largest credit card issuers in the world, have created about $18 billion in provisions for potential credit losses.

U.S. consumer spending suffered its sharpest ever drop in April after stay-at-home orders shut down large parts of the economy, but it rebounded in May and June as businesses started to reopen. Spending by customers using AmEx cards during the quarter dropped 34% to $205.1 billion, with overseas markets down 38% and spending in the United States down 32%.

Net income fell to $257 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.76 billion, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a loss of 11 cents per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 29.2% to $7.67 billion, a steeper drop than a 24.8% decline forecast by analysts. Rivals Visa and Mastercard are expected to report their quarterly results next week.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her young...

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as illegal, threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, fly...

'Gully Boy' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars much-acclaimed film Gully Boy will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the big ne...

COVID-19: Focus must be on zero mortality rate, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his administration was aiming for zero mortality from COVID-19 in the state, which leads the country currently in terms of cases and deaths. As on Thursday, the state had 3,47,502 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020