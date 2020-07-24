Left Menu
Postal dept extends all small savings schemes up to branch post office level

The Department of Posts has extended all small savings schemes up to the branch post office level, with a view to strengthen its network and operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to a vast majority in villages, an official release said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:26 IST
The Department of Posts has extended all small savings schemes up to the branch post office level, with a view to strengthen its network and operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to a vast majority in villages, an official release said on Friday. As many as 1.31 lakh branch post offices are functioning in rural areas.

Apart from facilities of letters, speed post, parcels, electronic money order, rural postal life insurance, these branch post offices had been providing post office savings account, recurring deposit, time deposit and the Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme till now, it said. "In order to strengthen its network and postal operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to the vast majority in villages, the Department of Posts has now extended all small savings schemes up to the Branch Post Office level," it said.

The new order has allowed branch post offices to offer facilities of Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes, also. "People living in villages will now be able to get the same post office savings bank facilities which people in urban areas have been availing. They will be able to deposit their savings into these popular schemes through the post office in their village itself," the release said.

