ER cancels special trains due to lockdown in Bengal on July 29

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:13 IST
The state government has announced twice-a-week lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

The Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said. The state government has announced twice-a-week lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The 02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC special that was scheduled to commence its journey from the national capital on July 28 and the 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC special that was scheduled to depart from Howrah on July 29 will remain cancelled, an ER official said. The 02377 Sealdah-New Alipurduar special will remain cancelled on July 27 and July 29, while the 02378 New Alipurduar-Sealdah special will not depart from the north Bengal town on July 28 and July 30, the official said.

The 02201 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar special and the 02202 Bhubaneswar-Sealdah special will not run on July 27 and July 28 respectively, he said. The 02023 Howrah-Patna and the 02024 Patna-Howrah specials will not commence journey on July 29, the official said.

The 02214 Patna-Shalimar special and the 022013 Shalimar-Patna special will not depart from their originating stations on July 28 and July 29 respectively, he added.

