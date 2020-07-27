Left Menu
Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps: Source

The list of additional apps that have been banned was not immediately available, and there is no official word on the matter yet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The government has banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country, to 106, according to a source

The source privy to the development said that the 47 additional Chinese apps that have been banned now were clones and variants of the apps which were blocked earlier. An order to this effect was issued on Friday, the source said. The list of additional apps that have been banned was not immediately available, and there is no official word on the matter yet. Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

