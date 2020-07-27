Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh thanks India for providing 10 broad gauge diesel locomotives

"This would help bring our two peoples even closer," the foreign minister said at the handing over ceremony of locomotives which was conducted online in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Momen thanked India for offering Bangladesh the diesel locomotives as a mark of enduring friendship, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:03 IST
Bangladesh thanks India for providing 10 broad gauge diesel locomotives

Bangladesh on Monday thanked India for providing 10 broad gauge diesel locomotives, with its Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen saying it would help bring both sides even closer and further take the "rock solid" bilateral relations to new heights. "This would help bring our two peoples even closer," the foreign minister said at the handing over ceremony of locomotives which was conducted online in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Momen thanked India for offering Bangladesh the diesel locomotives as a mark of enduring friendship, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper said. This is in line with India's commitment during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi in October 2019 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's renewed focus on ”neighbourhood first” policy.

"Over the last few years, India and Bangladesh have scripted a golden chapter in partnership under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Momen was quoted as saying by the paper. Bangladesh Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan and Foreign Minister Momen, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das attended the online ceremony. From Indian side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal attended the event.

"We are indeed enjoying the best of relations," Momen said, mentioning that last week, for the first time, 50 containers loaded with FMCG cargoes and fabrics arrived in Bangladesh from India through Benapole-Petrapole rail link. Last week, the first transshipment of goods (iron and pulses) from Kolkata to India’s North-East took place through Bangladesh’s Chittagong port.

"India-Bangladesh relationship is rock solid and is based on shared values, principles and confidence; touching almost every sphere of our lives, including politics, culture, trade, investment, water, energy, power, transportation, logistics, security, and much more," Momen said. "I am sure we would be able to further lift our relations to new heights in the coming days," he said.

Connectivity in the region will unpack numerous opportunities for the people of South Asia, said the foreign minister. Officials in New Delhi said all locos have residual life of 28 years or more and they are designed for speed of up to 120 km per hour.

In the recent times, the MEA said, India and Bangladesh have stepped up cooperation between their railways in mitigating the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic as trade via land border faced disruptions..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Pastor: 40 infected with coronavirus after church event

More than 40 people were infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at a north Alabama Baptist church, according to the congregations pastor. The whole church has got it, just about, Al.com quoted pastor Daryl R...

Superannuating cops up to inspector rank will get choice posting: Haryana DGP

Haryana police has decided that police officers up to the rank of inspector will now be posted at the place of their choice, including their home districts, six months before their superannuation, the states DGP said here on Monday. Earlier...

KVIC files police complaint against seller of 'fake' khadi masks using PM's photograph

Taking strict note of fake masks being sold in the name of khadi and advertised on the social media, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Monday lodged a complaint with the police against a Chandigarh resident. In its complai...

French Air Force aircraft to bring ventilators, test kits tomorrow

A French Air Force aircraft will bring ventilators, test kits and other medical equipments to India on Tuesday as part of COVID-19 assistance by France, its embassy said. President Emmanuel Macron had recently announced the donation of medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020