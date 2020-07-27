Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Adityanath was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the temple. Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh thanked Gadkari for taking initiative for construction and beautification of bypass.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:44 IST
Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5.

"Sri Ram is a symbol of our culture and heritage. Ram Janmabhoomi temple's construction will begin soon. For beautification- and construction-related works of the Ayodhya bypass, NHAI has sanctioned a project worth Rs 55 crore," Gadkari said in a video message. The road transport and highways minister added that the bypass will "showcase Ayodhya's beauty to visitors from the country and abroad".

The bypass connecting Ayodhya will be 16-km long. A query sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking details about the bypass project remained unanswered. He said the Rs 55-crore project, sanctioned on the request of Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, includes a bypass construction work of Rs 40 crore and beautification of Rs 15 crore.

"Special trees will be planted and Ayodhya will be beautified," the minister said. "The present progress of the civil work is nearly 30 per cent at present date," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. Adityanath was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the temple.

Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh thanked Gadkari for taking initiative for construction and beautification of bypass.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

'Lesser number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Sundays in Delhi'

Lesser number of coronavirus tests are being conducted on Sundays in the national capital as compared to the rest of the days, data available from the Delhi governments health bulletin shows. The lesser number of tests coincide with fewer f...

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, improve slightly in Assam; 6 rain-related deaths elsewhere

The flood situation worsened in Bihar on Monday as waters entered new areas of the 11 affected districts, cumulatively impacting nearly 24.5 lakh people, but there was slight improvement in Assam though it reported one fresh casualty, even ...

Life saving drugs should be made available in district hospitals at the earliest: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said life saving injections should be made available in all district hospitals and hospitals affiliated to medical colleges at the earliest to ensure the survival of every COVID-19 patient who...

224 more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,328 on Monday with 224 more people testing positive while the pandemic toll shot up to 66 with the death of three more patients, the state health department said. A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient died at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020