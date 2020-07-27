Left Menu
Development News Edition

Idea, Vodafone consolidate post paid customers on single platform

"We are proud to have partnered with VIL for the migration of customers to the Amdocs digital monetization system, which will further ensure streamlined and improved operations for the merged entity," Amdocs chief marketing officer Gary Miles said Vodafone Idea had 31.4 crore mobile customers in April, according to the data released by telecom regulator Trai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:56 IST
Idea, Vodafone consolidate post paid customers on single platform

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's IT vendor Amdocs on Monday said that it has completed consolidation of postpaid customers of Idea and Vodafone on a single platform to manage their accounts and services. Amdocs has migrated Idea postpaid customers to its digital monetization system-- which was already being used by Vodafone for its postpaid customers. "We are delighted to have partnered with Amdocs to complete the consolidation of Idea and Vodafone postpaid customers without any business disruption. The partnership will enable VIL to further modernize, automate, and digitize operations, thereby providing an enhanced customer experience," Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said. Amdocs was awarded the project in August 2019

Most of the migrations were achieved while working remotely during the global lockdown, using new methodologies, best-in-class practices and various collaboration and deployment tools, Amdocs statement said. "We are proud to have partnered with VIL for the migration of customers to the Amdocs digital monetization system, which will further ensure streamlined and improved operations for the merged entity," Amdocs chief marketing officer Gary Miles said

Vodafone Idea had 31.4 crore mobile customers in April, according to the data released by telecom regulator Trai.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...

J&K L-G launches long-awaited Jammu ropeway project

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism in the winter capital of the Union territory, has been launched by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday that has brought a smile on the faces of the people of Jammu. Plann...

Rajasthan crisis: Speaker withdraws from SC battle, Guv says may be to session demand

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra told the state government Monday that an assembly session can be called at a short notice if the agenda is a floor test, a conditional acceptance of the Congress demand as the party held protests and sought ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020