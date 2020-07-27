4 Research Tips When Looking for Auto Insurance

Now that the majority of states are on lockdown due to COVID-19, people aren't driving as much as they were before quarantine, leading many to cancel their auto insurance. But as things begin opening back up in phases across the country, you're going to need to get your car back on the road so you can get back to work or just to finally get out of the house. And now's the perfect time to search for a new provider that can give you a better rate and more perks.

To do that, you'll need to find a car insurance company that can give you the best coverage at an affordable price. Take a look at our top research tips to consider when you're shopping for auto insurance.

1. Request Quotes

Before you make a decision about what auto insurance company to go with, request quotes from your top three contenders. Requesting a quote lets you know exactly what you can expect in terms of price and coverage. You'll have to provide some basic information about yourself and your driving history, but it shouldn't take long to get a quote. You can use comparison sites or go straight to the source for your auto insurance quotes.

2. Look for Certain Factors in an Insurance Carrier

When shopping around for an auto insurance provider, there are certain factors you should look for. For example, some of the top providers offer discounts such as:

Multi-policy discounts

Multi-car discounts

Safety discounts

Good driver discounts

Anti-theft discounts

You should also look for an auto insurance provider that has excellent customer service ratings and some level of flexibility. An auto insurance company that offers other benefits like accident forgiveness and payment plans is especially important in this uncertain economic climate.

3. Pick a Top-Rated Insurance Provider

Speaking of reviews, finding a good auto insurance company may require that you check out online reviews to see what other customers have had to say about the companies you're considering. Find an insurance provider with high ratings and good customer reviews. Check sites that review auto insurance companies and find a few of the top providers to compare and figure out which one's best for you and your family.

4. Review the Types of Coverage Available

All auto insurance companies don't always offer the same types of coverage, so you need to find out what each company's offerings consist of. The different types of coverage available include:

Liability insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Personal injury protection

Uninsured motorist protection

Medical and personal injury protection

No-fault insurance

Gap insurance

Determine what kind of insurance you need based on your unique situation. For example, if you don't have adequate medical insurance, you might consider medical or personal injury protection so that if you get into an accident, you'll be able to pay your medical bills. Or, say, for instance, you have a newly financed car. You'll likely need comprehensive insurance. In fact, your bank may require it so they can protect their asset.

Finding the Right Insurance Provider

Looking for the right auto insurance provider might be a process, but with the above in mind, you can find one that suits your needs and gets you the coverage you need at an affordable price. So make sure you request quotes from your top three choices, look for certain factors, check reviews of top-rated auto insurance providers, and review the types of coverage available before deciding on a provider.

