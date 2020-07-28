Plix launches India’s first of its kind ‘Immunity Boosting Supergreens’ - 45 Super foods incorporated into one scoop.

These 45 super foods are a great source to get your multivitamins from wholefood/ natural products and are also excellent immunity boosters

Plix, a leading plant-based protein brand further expands its extensive product range with the launch of Plix Immunity Boosting Supergreens powder. The first of its kind product made of 45 super foods which are incorporated into three blends of 25 Immunity Boosting Herbs, 10 Alkalising Greens and 10 Super greens Like all Plix products, these innovative new items deliver high quality ingredients, hand-selected for maximum nutrition, supporting inner health and outer glow. It is not a coincidence that a green vegetable contains the maximum potential nutrients that help humans with both mental and physical health. Even after knowing this we all still run away from eating the greenies in our meals. Thus making Plix Immune Boosting Supergreens the nutrient hero of your life as it is a tastiest and most convenient way to consume your green nutrients, plus mixes well with water or you can try a good smoothie and you can have a whole bowl full of those green vegetables in just 1 scoop of these Supergreens. Still confused what the greens has to offer, here's how the Plix Immunity Boosting Supergreens will help you in strengthening your immunity power, making it a one stop solution for all your nutrient needs: Power of 10 Alkalizing greens helps in lower the PH balanceThe Plix Supergreens consists of vegetable nutrients like Spirulina, Parsley, Spinach, Mint leaves, Moringa etc. which help lower the pH balance of the body, thereby making the body more alkaline and reducing the acidity that is associated with health problems such as arthritis. Strength of 10 antioxidants improves metabolismIt also has power of 10 antioxidants like cranberries, green banana, guavas, lemons etc., and act as a line of defence against the free radicals, which are damaging to the cells. They also improve the metabolism process of the body. The Power of 25 herbs to boost up your immunity and bring the glowIt is called The Immunity Boosting Supergreens for the sole reason it hold the power of the 25 essential herbs that add to the strength of your immunity, and also brings a shine on your skin giving it a radiant glow. Thanks to the herbs like rose hip extract, turmeric powder, ginger powder, papaya powder, lemon extract etc. Goodness of wholefood multivitamins helps in overall nourishmentThe Supergreens is filled with the goodness of whole foods like carrot, cardamom, asparagus, and beetroot etc. that helps to fuel your body with nutrients necessary for growth and overall nourishment. Richness of Fibre leads to healthy digestionAdding to that Supergreens also helps in healthy digestion and improves gut health because of the fiber rich blend of probiotics, oats, apple and ajwain. Detoxifying and rejuvenating inner body healthIt also acts as a good source of detoxification for body as it contains cucumber, fennel seeds, ashwagandha etc. that rehydrates and cleanses your system by flushing out toxins and reducing inflammation, ensuring a smooth digestion process. Additionally, dietary supplements like Plix Immunity Boosting Supergreens contain phenyl alanine and/or tyrosine cause alertness and arousal. Methionine combines with adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to produce S-adenosylmethionine (SAM), which facilitates the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. This helps in combating stress and anxiety, moreover, helping as a preventive measure

Plix Supergreens is now available on plixlife.com and Amazon. To top that Plix have also announced an irresistible sale of Buy 1 get 1 free from 28th July to 31st July. The Plix Supergreens has no added preservatives or sugar. It will be available in a refreshing lime and lemon flavour.