Canon India sets an Industry Benchmark by Taking its Services Mobile

GURUGRAM, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking yet another milestone in its service outreach, Canon India, one of the leading innovators in the imaging and printing space, announced the launch of its new mobile applications, Canon Care and Mobile CMP, and WhatsApp services. The new mobile applications endeavor to strengthen Canon's prowess in delivering end to end customer support, thereby setting a benchmark in the service segment. WhatsApp services have been introduced to assist customers with their queries, especially during these difficult times when technology is playing a key role in keeping us connected. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali languages. As part of its persistent customer servicing efforts, Canon India will provide 24x7 assistance to customers through the new mobile applications and most widely used messenger service WhatsApp. It will help the company to connect better with customers not only in metro cities but also in remote places across India. Servicing both B2B and B2C customers, the new mobile applications and WhatsApp service will provide a seamless experience making it the easiest and the most valuable source of customer connect with the organization. Canon Care mobile app, aims to help printer users, through features such as booking a service request, purchase cartridge and extended warranty, locating nearest service centre and download software/drivers. They will also be able to track their request status and schedule an engineer visit if needed. Through Mobile CMP, Canon will be catering to the service requirements of B2B customers, by offering features like logging service call and view ticket history, toner request, view contract period, viewing machine life and request for contract renewal. Customers can also log service/toner requests and check for status on the existing queries. With 24x7 availability, customers can directly interact with Canon India through WhatsApp and get a prompt response for their queries/service requests.

Speaking about the innovations to enrich customer experiences, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO of Canon India, said, "At Canon India, service is an integral part of our everyday operations and the backbone of our legacy in the country. Our service team, called 'Market Engineering' ensures that we maintain constant communication with our customers from the point of purchase to throughout their journey with us. During these unprecedented times, it is imperative for brands to reinvent their service mechanism and utilize the digital platforms efficiently. Putting our customers first, we are delighted to introduce the new first ever service centric mobile applications along with the WhatsApp services, which understand and manage their diverse requirements. Through our impeccable service outreach backed by the latest innovations across all product segments, we will continue to strengthen our commitment towards 'Customer Delight'." Mr. Rahul Goel, Senior Director, Market Engineering Centre, Canon India, added, "At Market Engineering, we continuously track the evolving trends in the industry to cater to the customer needs across the length and breadth of the country. To deliver services that complement the fast-paced lifestyle of our customers, we have developed Canon Care and Mobile CMP along with opening our services on WhatsApp platform-an AI powered Chat Bot, customers would no longer have to wait for long ques in order to book service request through call center. The mobile apps will provide more flexibility and seamless value added services for both B2C & B2B customers.These mobile applications will be available 24x7 as per customer's convenience, further strengthening their bond with Canon during the tough times. We are positive that this launch will be instrumental in reinforcing our commitment and further build a loyal customer base in India, who will be proud of their association with the brand. Our new Service offerings will bring us more closer to our customers and help us to serve them better." Canon Care and Mobile CMP provide an organized and automated process of ensuring seamless customer service. Customers will be able to register every Canon product on apps and will be able to see a step by step progress of their service tickets. Mobile CMP is now available to download from Google Play store and IOS App store while Canon Care is available on Google Play Store and will soon launch on App Store for iPhone users. Customers can send their queries or raise service requests via WhatsApp on number +91-91085-10853. About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the "Kyosei" philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people and over 850 channel partners. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as "Image Square" across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 633 towns covering 18 230 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 270 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 272 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of July 08, 2020).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Cinematic Imaging Products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.