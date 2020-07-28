Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vogue Institute of Art and Design curated 40 industry webinars with design leaders

Vogue Institute of Art and Design organized an industry webinar series, an art and design symposium with design leaders in the industry.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:10 IST
Vogue Institute of Art and Design curated 40 industry webinars with design leaders
Vogue Institute of Art and Design. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vogue Institute of Art and Design organized an industry webinar series, an art and design symposium with design leaders in the industry. The webinar series covered topical subjects with an industry outlook in the field of interior designing, fashion designing, jewellery designing, visual arts, animations, and multimedia.

The webinar series was conducted in association with AIC-NIFT TEA Incubation Center, Tirupur, an initiative supported by Niti Aayog, Govt of India. Vogue Institute of Art and Design covered 40 webinar sessions within a short span of two months. The participation responses from students and faculties for the webinars have been extremely positive with more than 1500 participants across the globe.

Students in different parts of India and countries like the US, UK, UAE, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong took part in the webinar sessions regularly. There have been bilateral interaction among stakeholders of the fashion industry across the country and also worldwide. The objective behind hosting the webinar was to ensure students gain knowledge and industry insights to shape them for their future careers.

Vogue Institute of Art and Design also aimed at building a strong industry platform for the future leaders of design to learn how to think out of the box, understand the market dynamics and become a successful leader in the realm of design. From current and future innovations to the new normal work life, costume designing v/s fashion designing, to luxury interiors and design approaches, the industry experts covered a wide spectrum of subjects about the industry.

Few of the webinar sessions featured prominent fashion designers, textile technologists and marketing heads like Mohammed Noorulla, Managing Partner at Newwell Textile, Shanghai, China, seasoned marketing professional, Deepansh Bhargava, Marketing Head at Arvind Fashions Ltd, innovative designer, Roshni Dinaker, Costume Designer, and Reshma Kunhi, Celebrity Fashion Designer. The industry and education institutions are much closer during this period. Industry experts from India and abroad are keen on joining hands with education institutes to conduct webinar sessions for students frequently.

Vogue Institute of Art and Design's initiative to conduct industry webinar sessions has been a successful platform for providing an industry-institute interaction set-up for students to understand the present and post COVID-19 effect on the industry. "It has been a great experience conducting the webinar series for our students. This has been an effective platform for students to expand the horizon of their knowledge from the academic sphere and learn the techniques adopted by industry leaders. This will certainly help the students to grow in their career and guide them towards innovation and thought leadership," stated Dr Vijaya Kumar, Principal, Vogue Institute of Art and Design on this occasion.

"Excellent work is being done by Vogue Institute of Art and Design. I do not think any other Textile institutes in India, even in the world have done such terrific work for the industry. We are enriched and honoured to be a part of the initiative. Once again, thanks to Professor Vijaya Kumar and his team who is tremendously passionate and I believe his leadership can only give such deliverables for the industry," stated Dr Saumen Mapdar, Officer-In-Charge, Ministry of Textiles, Textiles Committee, Govt of India, Kolkata. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Rehana Fathima approaches SC against Kerala HC order

Rehana Fathima, controversial activist from Kerala, has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order denying her anticipatory bail in the case related to a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body. Fathima ...

Court asks Centre to re-examine decision to shift NIT to Sumari

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Centre to re-examine its plan to set up a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Sumari in Pauri district, saying the decision suffers from the vice of irrationality. A PIL has r...

SC refuses to interfere with the transfer orders of CBI DSP Bassi

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to interfere with the transfer orders of CBI DSP AK Bassi, who was investigating officer in the corruption case against the agencys former special director Rakesh Asthana, from Delhi to Port Blair alleging ...

Nissan expects second straight year of red ink amid outbreak

Nissan reported a 285.6 billion yen 2.7 billion loss for April-June, as the Japanese automaker sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic and it struggled to recover from the loss of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Nissan Motor Co....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020