Vogue Institute of Art and Design curated 40 industry webinars with design leaders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vogue Institute of Art and Design organized an industry webinar series, an art and design symposium with design leaders in the industry. The webinar series covered topical subjects with an industry outlook in the field of interior designing, fashion designing, jewellery designing, visual arts, animations, and multimedia.

The webinar series was conducted in association with AIC-NIFT TEA Incubation Center, Tirupur, an initiative supported by Niti Aayog, Govt of India. Vogue Institute of Art and Design covered 40 webinar sessions within a short span of two months. The participation responses from students and faculties for the webinars have been extremely positive with more than 1500 participants across the globe.

Students in different parts of India and countries like the US, UK, UAE, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong took part in the webinar sessions regularly. There have been bilateral interaction among stakeholders of the fashion industry across the country and also worldwide. The objective behind hosting the webinar was to ensure students gain knowledge and industry insights to shape them for their future careers.

Vogue Institute of Art and Design also aimed at building a strong industry platform for the future leaders of design to learn how to think out of the box, understand the market dynamics and become a successful leader in the realm of design. From current and future innovations to the new normal work life, costume designing v/s fashion designing, to luxury interiors and design approaches, the industry experts covered a wide spectrum of subjects about the industry.

Few of the webinar sessions featured prominent fashion designers, textile technologists and marketing heads like Mohammed Noorulla, Managing Partner at Newwell Textile, Shanghai, China, seasoned marketing professional, Deepansh Bhargava, Marketing Head at Arvind Fashions Ltd, innovative designer, Roshni Dinaker, Costume Designer, and Reshma Kunhi, Celebrity Fashion Designer. The industry and education institutions are much closer during this period. Industry experts from India and abroad are keen on joining hands with education institutes to conduct webinar sessions for students frequently.

Vogue Institute of Art and Design's initiative to conduct industry webinar sessions has been a successful platform for providing an industry-institute interaction set-up for students to understand the present and post COVID-19 effect on the industry. "It has been a great experience conducting the webinar series for our students. This has been an effective platform for students to expand the horizon of their knowledge from the academic sphere and learn the techniques adopted by industry leaders. This will certainly help the students to grow in their career and guide them towards innovation and thought leadership," stated Dr Vijaya Kumar, Principal, Vogue Institute of Art and Design on this occasion.

"Excellent work is being done by Vogue Institute of Art and Design. I do not think any other Textile institutes in India, even in the world have done such terrific work for the industry. We are enriched and honoured to be a part of the initiative. Once again, thanks to Professor Vijaya Kumar and his team who is tremendously passionate and I believe his leadership can only give such deliverables for the industry," stated Dr Saumen Mapdar, Officer-In-Charge, Ministry of Textiles, Textiles Committee, Govt of India, Kolkata.