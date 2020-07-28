Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAS partners NHA for fraud detection, prevention through data analytics

"NHA's FACTS project is aimed at detecting and minimising healthcare fraud using advanced analytics," SAS India Vice-President and Managing Director Noshin Kagalwalla said. He added that with SAS software, the company has provided a framework of support to not just detect and prevent fraudulent claims but also provide a broader view of patients being served under the PM-JAY scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:40 IST
SAS partners NHA for fraud detection, prevention through data analytics

Tech firm SAS on Tuesday said it has partnered with the National Health Authority (NHA) to enable data analytics for the latter's National Anti-Fraud Unit (NAFU) to help monitor fraud and abuse in the implementation structure of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme. SAS will provide end-to-end framework to ensure claim processing with specific components for fraud detection, alert management and case handling for NHA, a statement said.

It said that through the Fraud Analytics Control and Tracking System (FACTS) of NHA, SAS will also support the prevention and detection of fraud. It will be done through a healthcare-specific fraud and abuse data model that consolidates data from internal and external sources including claims systems, third parties as well as unstructured text, it added. This will contribute to the NHA's overall objective of detecting and minimising healthcare fraud using advanced analytics, it added.

"Providing healthcare access to the poor and vulnerable families across India is a complex process. But, data backed with analytics can ascertain a holistic view. "NHA's FACTS project is aimed at detecting and minimising healthcare fraud using advanced analytics," SAS India Vice-President and Managing Director Noshin Kagalwalla said.

He added that with SAS software, the company has provided a framework of support to not just detect and prevent fraudulent claims but also provide a broader view of patients being served under the PM-JAY scheme. "After a six month-long proof of concept exercise where five top global analytics firms participated, we are pleased to select and have SAS support us in analysing one of the largest disparate data sets pertaining to health care administration through a central platform," NHA Chief Executive Officer Indu Bhushan said.

Advanced data analytics will be deployed to all the claims being processed and administered to identify anomalies and detect and prevent fraud and abuse from occurring across the board..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon steps up competition in UK online grocery sales with faster, free delivery

Amazon will begin free and same-day deliveries of groceries in London for its Prime members from Tuesday, as it looks to cash in on fast-growing demand for buying essentials online, a trend that has been boosted by the coronavirus lockdown....

5 Pakistani commandos killed in raid on militant hideout

Police in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a raid on a suspected militant hideout, resulting in a firefight in which five anti-terrorism commandos and two civilians were killedThe incident took place in Chilas, a city of Diamer di...

Tripura: Sepahijala district magistrate tests COVID-positive

Sepahijala district magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Jamatia said that after noticing symptoms of COVID-19, he visited a hospital for a swab test, and the report came in as positive.I was having feve...

Swimming federation mulls training camp outside India if pools remain out of bounds

The Swimming Federation of India on Tuesday said it will look to organise a training camp for its Olympic hopefuls outside the country if pools are not permitted to reopen in the third phase of relaxations to end the COVID-19 lockdown. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020