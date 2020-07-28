PM Modi to join stakeholders from Banks, NBFCs to discuss roadmap for future
The topics on agenda include credit products & efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:43 IST
PM Modi will join stakeholders from Banks and NBFCs to discuss and deliberate on vision and roadmap for the future tomorrow evening.
Banking sector plays an important role in contributing to India's economic growth through financing infrastructure, agriculture, local manufacturing including MSMEs. Financial inclusion can play a big role in financial empowerment through technology.
Senior officers from the Government will also be a part of the interaction.
(With Inputs from PIB)
