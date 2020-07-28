Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

Under the ESOP Cheque Cash Karo scheme, all the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) holders have been given option to sell shares from their first vesting back to BharatPe, it said in a release. Vesting is the amount of time an employee must work before acquiring a non-forfeitable entitlement to his or her benefit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:04 IST
Business briefs

BharatePe gives share buy-back offer to ESOP holders New Delhi: Merchant payment and lending platform BharatPe on Tuesday said it has launched a share buy-back offer to its staff under the ESOP scheme. Under the ESOP Cheque Cash Karo scheme, all the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) holders have been given option to sell shares from their first vesting back to BharatPe, it said in a release.

Vesting is the amount of time an employee must work before acquiring a non-forfeitable entitlement to his or her benefit. BharatPe said it has 6 per cent (over USD 25 million) of its overall equity allotted to the ESOP pool, all employees are given ESOP grant along with appointment letter and the ESOPs carry zero strike price (the price to be paid to convert a stock option into share).

The employees are not required to exercise the ESOPs on leaving and can time it with a liquidity event anytime up to five years. With ESOP Cheque Cash Karo, employees will be able to enjoy liquidity upfront which will establish ESOP as valuable and liquid currency, it said. The company currently has 251 employees out of which 40 hold stock options. * * * * * Tata AIA Life launches 'Express Claims' service * Mumbai: Private life insurer Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched an initiative-Express Claims, which processes the life insurance claim pay-outs within four hours of registering the claim. In addition, the company has launched – Easy Claims service under which its representatives offer claims services at the doorstep by assisting with the necessary claims related documentation so that the nominees do not need to visit its branch to register their claim, a release said.

In case of death claims, the nominee, as per the process, needs to file a claim by filling a claims form along with policy holder death certificate, nominee's KYC documentation comprising Aadhar card, pan card and bank account details, it said. * * * * * * PNB Housing Finance launches digital customer onboarding platform * Housing finance company PNB Housing Finance has launched a digital customer onboarding platform to facilitate easier and safer disbursal of loans. The platform- Ace- automates the entire end-to-end loan onboarding process including data collection and verification, and lead generation through various digital channels, a release said.

Customers can upload documents online with backward integration of verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signatures and video-based KYC including geo-tagging. These will be integrated into the company's underwriting platform for digital transmission of the application and final sanction of the loan, it said..

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, Englands Stuart Broad finds hard work addictive and says there are a few overs left in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the openin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020