Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St stumbles as stimulus talks loom; 3M, McDonald's disappoint

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:47 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St stumbles as stimulus talks loom; 3M, McDonald's disappoint

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited progress on Washington's coronavirus aid plan, with the blue-chip Dow index weighed down by 3M and McDonald's shares after the companies posted quarterly profits that missed estimates. Industrial conglomerate 3M Co dropped 4.3% as it reported a plunge in demand across its business units in the second quarter.

McDonald's Corp fell 2.5% after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in global same-store sales. "This earnings season is a classic example of management sandbagging their second-quarter expectations and the analysts community playing along," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

"It's mostly about beating expectations and if companies don't beat that's the story because it's so rare." Of the 130 S&P 500 companies that have reported, about 80% of them surpassed significantly lowered forecasts for quarterly profit, according to Refinitiv IBES data, better than the average of 71% companies beating profit estimates over the past four quarters.

A rally in U.S. stocks slowed recently as investors worried about signs of a stalling economic recovery amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while awaiting progress on government stimulus talks. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion aid package hammered out with the White House — four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits — but the proposal sparked immediate opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans.

Latest data showed U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in July amid a flare-up in coronavirus infections across the country. The U.S. Federal Reserve also said it would extend several of its lending facilities through the end of the year, in a sign the economic impact of the pandemic has been more prolonged than expected.

"The coronavirus has sort of popped back into the consciousness of America and that will dampen enthusiasm a little bit. A small disappointment makes sense because you can't have exuberant confidence forever," Zigmont said. At 12:44 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 124.30 points, or 0.47%, at 26,460.47 and the S&P 500 was down 4.65 points, or 0.14%, at 3,234.76. The Nasdaq Composite was down 38.04 points, or 0.36%, at 10,498.22.

A major focus this week will be results from Wall Street's trillion-dollar market value companies - Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc - as well as Facebook Inc. Industrials and consumer discretionary stocks weighed the most on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The U.S. central bank is expected to reiterate its accommodative stance when it wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Pfizer Inc rose 4% after it raised its full-year forecast on strong demand for cancer drugs and blood thinners. Late on Monday, the drugmaker announced a pivotal global study to evaluate a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 17 new lows.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

COVID-19: 2,618 cases, 55 deaths on Tue, Pune count over 75k

Pune district reported 2,618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 75,400, while the death toll increased by 55 to touch 1,792, an official said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 1,133 are in Pune Municipal Corporation li...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt

The Congress in Manipur submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led coalition government in the state on Tuesday. Congress legislators K Meghachandra and Th Lokeshwar submitted the notice to the Assembly secretary.Mani...

COVID-19: Kejwal likely to hold meeting to discuss delinking of hotels from hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the delinking of hotels attached to hospitals treating COVID-19, sources told ANI.Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020