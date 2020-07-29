Left Menu
Development News Edition

EBay beats second-quarter profit estimates, raises FY outlook

Business has been booming for e-commerce firms and companies with strong online presence as the COVID-19 pandemic has led more people to use their mobile phones and computers to shop. Ebay now expects full-year adjusted profit between $3.47 and $3.59 per share.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 03:49 IST
EBay beats second-quarter profit estimates, raises FY outlook

EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online shopping by people staying indoors due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns. Business has been booming for e-commerce firms and companies with strong online presence as the COVID-19 pandemic has led more people to use their mobile phones and computers to shop.

Ebay now expects full-year adjusted profit between $3.47 and $3.59 per share. Analysts were expecting $3.51 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian said that e-commerce related stocks have largely outperformed since the beginning of the pandemic and expectations are really high.

"It's not a surprise to see some weakness on results," Arounian added. Shares of eBay, which have surged about 56% so far this year, fell nearly 3% to $54.75 in extended trade.

The company last week agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norway's Adevinta in a deal worth $9.2 billion, succumbing to longstanding pressure from activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value. Pressure from the activist investors also resulted in the company naming Walmart executive Jamie Iannone as its top boss in April, handing over the reins to an outsider.

"I think the stock is down due to ... some concern that the new CEO might reinvest some of the recent upside to try to strengthen the company's competitive position," Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said. Revenue rose to $2.87 billion in the second quarter, from $2.42 billion a year-ago, beating analysts' estimate of about $2.8 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.08 per share, above estimates of $1.06 per share.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Prince William joins footballer's podcast as part of mental health campaign

Britains Prince William has taken part in a popular BBC podcast with former England footballer Peter Crouch to raise awareness about mental health issues, his Kensington Palace office said. William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and secon...

Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Faucis high approval ratings and joked that nobody likes me as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It can only...

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

A group of top Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday ramped up pressure on TikTok, asking the Trump administration to assess the threat that the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app might meddle in U.S. elections.In a letter dated Tuesday,...

Thunder C Noel out after missing COVID-19 test

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel sat out Tuesdays scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers because he missed a scheduled COVID-19 test, coach Billy Donovan told reporters. NBA guidelines call for a one-day quarantine if a playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020