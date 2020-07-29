Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, shares fall 2%

The results were largely in line with Wall Street estimates, and the company's shares fell nearly 2% in extended trading. Amgen said sales of drugs such as osteoporosis treatment Prolia fell as people, especially older women who use the physician-administered drug, put off going to the doctor due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 04:06 IST
Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, shares fall 2%

Amgen Inc said on Tuesday second-quarter revenue rose 6% as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines which were due in some cases to people staying home to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus. The results were largely in line with Wall Street estimates, and the company's shares fell nearly 2% in extended trading.

Amgen said sales of drugs such as osteoporosis treatment Prolia fell as people, especially older women who use the physician-administered drug, put off going to the doctor due to the pandemic. "Stringent stay-at-home orders resulted not just in social distancing, but in medical distancing," Amgen commercial operations chief Murdo Gordon said on a conference call.

But he added that sales of Prolia and other drugs picked up in the latter half of the quarter, in part because the company worked closely with healthcare providers to identify alternative sites for patients to receive their injections. For the full year, Amgen narrowed its outlook for adjusted earnings per share to between $10.73 and $11.43 from its previous range of $10.65 to $11.45. The company said it still expects full-year revenue of $25 billion to $25.6 billion.

The current pandemic "creates significant uncertainty," Chief Financial Officer Peter Griffith said. Total revenue for the quarter of $6.2 billion was in line with the average Wall Street estimate as compiled by Refinitiv.

Otezla, acquired from Celgene Corp in November, had sales of $561 million for the quarter, beating analyst expectations of $540 million. Adjusted earnings, helped by lower expenses, rose 4% to $2.52 billion, or $4.25 per share, beating the average estimate of $3.84 per share.

Amgen's "performance was solid during the quarter," Edward Jones analyst Ashtyn Evans said in an emailed statement, adding that investor focus is now shifting to the company's drug development pipeline. Amgen expects key clinical data in the second half of this year from trials of experimental drugs, including tezepelumab in patients with severe asthma, omecamtiv mecarbil in heart failure patients and sotorasib for lung cancer.

Amgen shares fell 1.7% after hours to $251 from their Nasdaq close at $255.27.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Prince William joins footballer's podcast as part of mental health campaign

Britains Prince William has taken part in a popular BBC podcast with former England footballer Peter Crouch to raise awareness about mental health issues, his Kensington Palace office said. William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and secon...

Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Faucis high approval ratings and joked that nobody likes me as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It can only...

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

A group of top Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday ramped up pressure on TikTok, asking the Trump administration to assess the threat that the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app might meddle in U.S. elections.In a letter dated Tuesday,...

Thunder C Noel out after missing COVID-19 test

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel sat out Tuesdays scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers because he missed a scheduled COVID-19 test, coach Billy Donovan told reporters. NBA guidelines call for a one-day quarantine if a playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020