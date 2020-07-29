Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar wallows near 2-year low as virus dashes U.S. recovery hopes

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to strike a dovish stance at its policy review later in the day and dollar bears bet it could even hint at further easing down the road. The dollar index against six major currencies stood at 93.713, having touched its lowest level since June 2018 this week.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 06:33 IST
FOREX-Dollar wallows near 2-year low as virus dashes U.S. recovery hopes

The dollar languished near two-year lows on Wednesday as the United States struggled to contain its coronavirus epidemic, dashing hopes for a quick economic recovery and leading investors to question its relative economic strength. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to strike a dovish stance at its policy review later in the day and dollar bears bet it could even hint at further easing down the road.

The dollar index against six major currencies stood at 93.713, having touched its lowest level since June 2018 this week. The euro stepped back from Monday's 22-month high of $1.17815 to trade at $1.1723.

The dollar changed hands at 105.04 yen, having hit a 4 1/2-month low of 104.955 in the previous session. Its weakness stemmed from an eroding perception that U.S. economic growth would be stronger than the rest of the developed world and that investors could count on higher returns in the dollar.

U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in July, losing steam following two months of recovery, in a fresh sign that rising COVID-19 infections are dampening consumption. Four U.S. states in the south and west reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and nationwide cases stayed high.

"Given the concerns about the second wave of infections, markets think the Federal Reserve is likely to take a dovish policy stance," said Yujiro Goto, chief FX strategist at Nomura Securities. Investors will be watching for any indications that the U.S. central bank will increase its purchases of longer-dated debt, implement yield caps or target higher inflation than it has previously indicated when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday noted that a potential Fed shift "towards an inflationary bias" along with record high debt levels by the United States government are raising "real concerns around the longevity of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency." Such worries are spurring a rush to gold, which last stood at $1,963.5 per ounce, near its record high of $1,980.5 per ounce on Tuesday.

Also weighing on the dollar were uncertainties over an additional fiscal package to support the economy. Some Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back against their own party's $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal while Democrats are calling for a much larger support including a full extension of a $600-per-week enhanced coronavirus unemployment benefit.

The British pound fetched $1.2935, having hit a 4 1/2-month high of $1.2952 on Tuesday. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7158, near its 15-month peak of $0.7184 touched a week ago, ahead of local inflation data.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys put Poe, Crawford on PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Dontari Poe on the activephysically unable to perform list PUP for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Crawford, 30, missed most of last season due to hip surgery, recording...

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised Tuesday that his economic agenda would combat long-standing racial inequalities as he sought to draw another sharp contrast with President Donald Trump. Biden said the Republican presiden...

Strong relief work seals Tigers' win over Royals

Christin Stewart hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and a handful of relievers combined for six scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Tuesday. Jonathan Schoop also smashed a two-run homer for Detroi...

Cubs keep clicking in 8-5 win over Reds

Javier Baez homered twice and Alec Mills threw six solid innings as the visiting Chicago Cubs won their third in a row, 8-5, over the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Baez also doubled and drove in three runs. David Bote went de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020