Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat Government and UK India Business Council sign MoU to strengthen the state's industrial development

The UK India Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, the premier agency focused on accelerating industrial development in the state.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:58 IST
Gujarat Government and UK India Business Council sign MoU to strengthen the state's industrial development
Gujarat Government and UK India business council Virtual MoU signing event. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, the premier agency focused on accelerating industrial development in the state. This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and the Government of Gujarat will help to boost business and industrial development in the state. It will also aim to proactively enhance the business environment and strengthen collaboration with British businesses in Gujarat.

The MoU was signed at a virtual roundtable by Neelam Rani, Managing Director, Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Government of Gujarat and Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC in the presence of Peter Cook, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission - Ahmedabad, MK Das, Principal Secretary (Industries and Mines Department), Government of Gujarat and Arti Kanwar, Resident Commissioner & Commissioner (Investment Promotion), Government of Gujarat. "I am delighted to be signing this MoU today, deepening the UKIBC partnership with Gujarat, which began in 2013 when we were first Partner Organisation at Vibrant Gujarat and look forward to having a similar partnership for Vibrant Gujarat 2021. We are therefore building on a position of strength. There is no doubt that Gujarat is one of the most attractive investment destinations in India, most recently evidenced by HSBC announcing its expansion into GIFT - the Gujarat International Fin-Tech City. Collaborations like the one being formalized today are crucial at this time while the world is responding and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. With collaboration between countries and between businesses and governments vital to ensure economic and social resilience, there is huge potential for the UK and Gujarat partnership," said Kevin McCole, Managing Director, UKIBC on the occasion.

"Gujarat has always stood strong against external shocks and has emerged as a land of abundant opportunities over a period of time. This resilience is reinforced by the strong entrepreneurial spirit of Gujarat and the Government's commitment to supporting businesses and investments with greater openness, ease of doing business, and policy stability," said MK Das, Principal Secretary (Industries and Mines Department), Government of Gujarat addressing the forum. Through this virtual roundtable, UKIBC was pleased to hear from the State Government of Gujarat on how they are evolving their policies and building a stronger business eco-system system to support existing businesses as well as initiatives to attract investment into the State as the world grapples with the ongoing global crisis of COVID-19.

"Gujarat is greatly contributing towards a prosperous and resilient India through stronger economic capacities. The collaboration between Gujarat and UK can further strengthen the endeavour towards building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," said Neelam Rani, Managing Director, iNDEXTb, Government of Gujarat. "Am so glad to join and support the UKIBC in their ambitions to strengthen business and enterprise between the UK and Gujarat. This MOU opens a new chapter in partnership and collaboration and a renewed prospect of a more prosperous relationship. I look forward to working closely with UKIBC and counterparts in Gujarat to deliver the benefits of stronger trade and commerce between us," mentioned Peter Cook, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission - Ahmedabad.

UKIBC will also support interactions between UK businesses and the State Government to provide direct feedback from business on the ease of doing business, market access and other relevant issues which can further bolster business confidence and enhance the operating environment for doing business. These interactions will take the form of dialogues, annual ministerial meetings and various delegation visits. UKIBC will also work towards future investment opportunities, strengthening its relationship with state governments, supporting its members in addressing their key asks and smoothing investor interactions in different markets.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Forest Dept will undertake plantation drive along sea beach in Digha

The West Bengal Forest department will undertake a plantation drive along the sea beach in the popular tourist resort of Digha in Purba Medinipur district in collaboration with the local development authority, a senior minister said. Cyclon...

Lowly flies get super names as scientists find inspiration in Marvel

Australian scientists said on Wednesday they have given five fly species scientific names that pay tribute to the Marvel comic universe, including one named for wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and another after superhero creator Stan Lee. ...

DRG jawan injured in accidental firing in C'garh

A District Reserve Guard DRG jawan was injured in an accidental discharge of fire from his weapon during an anti-Naxal operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when...

Chinese banks urged to switch away from SWIFT as U.S. sanctions loom

China should prepare for potential U.S. sanctions by increasing use of its own financial messaging network for cross-border transactions in the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report from the investment banking unit of Bank of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020