Swiss Re launches 3rd edition of Shine in India & calls for entries from early-stage social entrepreneurs

Submission deadline is 15th August for this unique social entrepreneurship initiative aimed at enabling social entrepreneurs to scale up Bengaluru, India, July 29, 2020: Swiss Re Bangalore, the global Business Solution Centre of Swiss Re, has launched the 3rd edition of its social entrepreneurship program Shine in India. Shine is open for all social innovators and early-stage social entrepreneurs who are keen to contribute an innovative solution to address social-economic challenges. For Shine 3, Swiss Re is calling for entries from social enterprises from across the country which also have presence in the state of Karnataka. The last date to submit applications is August 15, 2020. One can visit Swiss Re Foundation website to learn more and apply. The past two editions of Shine helped two social entrepreneurs - Pure Paani (2018) and Bee Basket (2019) to scale up. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted societies and economies. It is staggering to see how the spread of a disease has exacerbated various inequalities and gaps in the system. This unprecedented situation calls for social change and transformation that can create lasting benefits for society. We need to make our societies more resilient, and ironically, the global pandemic has given us an opportunity to do that.

Speaking on Shine 3, Amit Kalra, MD and Head – Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore said, “Shine enables and enriches the social entrepreneur on the one hand, and offers our employees a hands-on experience in designing, implementing and evaluating a tangible social enterprise, on the other. In the six-month part-time 'Action Learning Program', they along with social entrepreneur will define customer needs, develop a viable business plan, present to the Shine jury in a bid to earn funding. Shine binds us together as socially conscious corporate citizens to build resilient societies and stronger teams. I encourage all aspiring social entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and partner with us to help boost socio-economic development in our communities.” Stefan Huber, Head – Swiss Re Foundation said, “At Swiss Re, we reflect on our collective responsibility towards the communities in which we operate, and we believe innovative and entrepreneurial thinking is the key to finding lasting solutions to some of our most pressing social challenges. Swiss Re's Shine helps a social entrepreneur to collaborate with experts, business coaches, and leaders in Swiss Re to develop a financially viable and scalable business model. We are positive that this experience will not only enable the winning enterprise to operationalize its vision but also help its members to develop professionally and personally. The skills learned during the process are highly relevant in fostering resilience.” Pure Paani, the winner of the first edition of the programme is a social enterprise that is dedicated to making drinking water available to all by providing access to affordable filtration and treatment solutions. In its second edition, Swiss Re took on board Bee Basket, that focuses on delivering pure honey without destroying the beehive. They intend to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sustainable ecosystem, along with a focus on bee conservation and upliftment of indigenous communities engaged in honey harvesting. Amit Godse, Founder of Bee Basket, said: "When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Swiss Re team and the business coach helped us with the survival plan and mid-term growth strategy, bringing in their financial and business expertise which have proved invaluable for us. The team is fantastic, they treat our start-up as their own start-up. We have become like a family." Watch: Shine overview About Swiss Re: The Swiss Re Group is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cybercrime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group’s overall mission. www.swissre.com About Swiss Re Bangalore: Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore is an analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re and comprises 1200+ employees. It plays a key role in accelerating the company's competitiveness across markets through R&D-focused initiatives, innovation and analytics, which is especially relevant in today's dynamic business environment with technology-spurred disruptions. Established in 2001, Swiss Re Bangalore has traversed a remarkable journey of growth, acquiring deep capabilities to become a Business Solutions Centre, the third-largest office of Swiss Re today, and poised to establish itself as a Centre of Excellence.

About Shine: The Shine program, under the aegis of Swiss Re Foundation, supports next-generation social innovators in translating their ideas into scalable business models to maximize social impact. Swiss Re Foundation in association with BOOKBRIDGE, a social enterprise, and Ashoka, a leading NGO nurturing social entrepreneurs, supports ideas and initiatives that address challenges in the areas of: Climate Risk Management, Smart Agriculture, Access to Healthcare, or Renewable Energy.These areas are in addition to the on-going focus area of education from Swiss Re Bangalore. Watch video