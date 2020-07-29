Tech Mahindra and Hinduja Group's CyQureX sign a global strategic partnership

Left Menu
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced a global strategic partnership with Hinduja Group's CyQureX, a leading provider of advanced Cyber Security solutions world-wide, with a view to offer world class cyber security solutions in support of clients through successful digital transformation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:28 IST
Tech Mahindra. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced a global strategic partnership with Hinduja Group's CyQureX, a leading provider of advanced Cyber Security solutions world-wide, with a view to offer world class cyber security solutions in support of clients through successful digital transformation. The strategic partnership will enable the organizations to become leaders in the emerging 'Zero Trust' environment, leveraging CyQureX's core SDP (Software Defined Perimeter) technology and solutions, alongside Tech Mahindra's strategic focus on cybersecurity and other next generation technologies. The partnership will enable Global customers to have access to state-of-the-art cyber security protection for Data Assets across the entire life cycle i.e "Data in Motion", "Data in Use" and "Data at Rest".

With decades of consulting and digital transformation expertise, Tech Mahindra will provide consulting, planning, designing, integration, orchestration and automation of services. CyQureX, which represents a new and critical business vertical of the well diversified, multimillion dollar turnover transnational Hinduja Group, with research and development centers in India and USA and offices spread across USA, Europe/United Kingdom, Middle East and India, will prioritize capabilities in the 'Cyber Security domain - the new middleware of the future'. "Organisations have accelerated their digital transformation journey to emerge stronger and smarter from the current crisis. As a global leading provider of digital services, Tech Mahindra is committed towards leveraging new-age technologies to unleash new business opportunities and experiences for our customers and partner ecosystem through strategic partnerships and world class solutions. We see cybersecurity not only as an essential service but as a key business differentiator for our clients. The partnership with Hinduja Group's CyQureX aligns with our core business proposition, and will further strengthen our position as the cybersecurity partner of choice for our customers globally," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

"This partnership is a game changer in the cyber security domain. It brings the leading security services company Tech Mahindra, and our newest technology company, CyQureX, together to create a highly secure, agile and resilient digital world. I am extremely delighted to see this strategic partnership formed, as it is in line with one of the core principles of our founder, Partnership for Growth. With rapid transformation of business to digital, we believe cybersecurity will be the cornerstone to protect all digital assets, particularly for digital transformation of India and other geographies. We are committed to develop many more indigenous state-of-the-art cyber security products and technologies in the coming years, with a vision to be a major global player in the emerging cyber security solutions market," said GP Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group. "I am very excited about the alliance with Tech Mahindra," observes MK Narayanan, Executive Chairman of CyQureX, a Former National Security Advisor and Special Advisor on Intelligence and Security to the Prime Minister of India. "This is a critical alliance and I am hopeful that it will be the catalyst to leverage next generation technologies like Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and create Cyber Security platforms to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and government. It promises to take digitalisation to the next level, providing clients across the globe with fully integrated cyber security solutions."

The strategic partnership between Tech Mahindra and Hinduja Group's CyQureX will not only provide affordable protection to critical data, and defend nations against 'stealth offences', but would provide Cyber Security solutions for agile deployment that are critically important for business continuity, competitiveness and flexibility. Together, given TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next-generation technologies, and Hinduja Group's CyQureX as a leading provider of cyber security solutions, exciting new opportunities have become available in the arcane world of Cyber security. Simultaneously, Tech Mahindra and Hinduja Group's CyQureX will work towards Product Development, Consulting Services and Delivery in the Cyber Security space.

