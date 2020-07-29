Tech Mahindra, Hinduja Group's CyQureX sign global pact for cyber security biz

IT company Tech Mahindra and Hinduja Group's CyQureX on Wednesday announced a global partnership to jointly offer cyber security solutions. Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide consulting, planning, designing, integration, orchestration and automation of services and CyQureX will prioritise capabilities in the cyber security domain, a joint statement of both the entities said.

"We see cybersecurity not only as an essential service but as a key business differentiator for our clients. The partnership with Hinduja Group's CyQureX aligns with our core business proposition, and will further strengthen our position as the cybersecurity partner of choice for our customers globally," Tech Mahindra managing director and chief executive officer CP Gurnani said in a statement. Hinduja group co-chairman GP Hinduja said with rapid transformation of business to digital, cybersecurity will be the cornerstone to protect all digital assets, particularly for digital transformation of India and other geographies.

"I am extremely delighted to see this strategic partnership formed, as it is in line with one of the core principles of our founder, partnership for growth," Hinduja said. Simultaneously, Tech Mahindra and CyQureX will work towards product development, consulting services and delivery in the cyber security space.

Former National Security Advisor and Special Advisor on Intelligence and Security to the Prime Minister of India and executive chairman of CyQuerX M K Narayanan said that it is a critical alliance. "It promises to take digitalisation to the next level, providing clients across the globe with fully integrated cyber security solutions," Narayanan said.

Tech Mahindra, senior vice president and global business head for ESRM, artificial intelligence and Data Analytics, Rajesh Chandiramani said COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation resulting in increased need for cybersecurity solutions. "This is an important partnership for us and the biggest advantage of the product is that it is software defined perimeter and our customers globally will be able to benefit from this as they will be able to now effectively protect their data," Chandiramani said.

CyQureX CEO Sunil Bangalore said agility of the network management is going to be the key driver of this partnership..