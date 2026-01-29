Judge Halts Controversial Refugee Initiative in Minnesota

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has temporarily halted a Trump administration policy aimed at roughly 5,600 refugees in Minnesota who are waiting for green cards.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim, in a detailed ruling, stated agents likely breached several federal laws by arresting some refugees for additional vetting. Tunheim emphasized America as a beacon of liberty, warning against breeding fear and chaos among the community.

The federal judge's order prevents agents from detaining refugees without charges, in effect until further legal proceedings are conducted. The decision poses a challenge to "Operation PARRIS," an initiative by the Trump administration to reassess refugee cases. White House representatives criticized this judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)