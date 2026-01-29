Left Menu

Judge Halts Controversial Refugee Initiative in Minnesota

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration policy targeting 5,600 refugees in Minnesota awaiting green cards. The decision, delivered by Judge John Tunheim, argues that federal agents violated statutes by arresting refugees. The ruling pauses 'Operation PARRIS' until further legal arguments are presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 07:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has temporarily halted a Trump administration policy aimed at roughly 5,600 refugees in Minnesota who are waiting for green cards.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim, in a detailed ruling, stated agents likely breached several federal laws by arresting some refugees for additional vetting. Tunheim emphasized America as a beacon of liberty, warning against breeding fear and chaos among the community.

The federal judge's order prevents agents from detaining refugees without charges, in effect until further legal proceedings are conducted. The decision poses a challenge to "Operation PARRIS," an initiative by the Trump administration to reassess refugee cases. White House representatives criticized this judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

