Left Menu

Tesla Profits Tumble as AI Ambitions Take Center Stage

Tesla's annual profit has plunged due to competition and political involvement by Elon Musk. Despite a focus on cheaper EV models, sales were impacted. Musk emphasizes the AI future with investments in robotaxi and robotics, shifting attention from car sales. Tesla's energy storage shows growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-01-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 07:17 IST
Tesla Profits Tumble as AI Ambitions Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has announced a significant drop in its annual profits, falling by 46% to USD 3.8 billion, marking a second consecutive year of decline. The drop comes despite the introduction of cheaper electric vehicle models, as Tesla lost its title as the world's largest EV maker to a Chinese rival, and political controversies surrounding Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, affected sales.

Despite these challenges, Musk urges investors to focus less on car sales and more on what he envisions as the company's AI-driven future, including robotaxis and robots designed for domestic tasks. With plans to repurpose production capacity to focus on Optimus robots, Tesla is set to double its capital expenditure this year to USD 20 billion, including a USD 2 billion investment in the AI firm xAI, which has sparked controversy with its Grok AI assistant.

Nevertheless, there are positive signs: Tesla's energy storage segment has posted a 25% revenue surge, and profit margins have increased. Analysts see potential in forthcoming robotaxi services and new model launches, although there is skepticism regarding Musk's ability to meet ambitious deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026