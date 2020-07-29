Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong economy contracts 9% in latest quarter

Tourist arrivals fell following protests that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances. The territory also faces further trouble after Washington withdrew its special trade status in response to Beijing's imposition of a security law that will tighten control over the former British colony.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:40 IST
Hong Kong economy contracts 9% in latest quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong's economy shrank by 9% from a year earlier in the latest quarter, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and facing more potential damage from the loss of US trade privileges due to a security law imposed by Beijing. The performance reported Wednesday for the three months ending in June was an improvement over the previous quarter's 9.1% contraction, the biggest since the government began reporting such data in the 1970s.

Hong Kong, a center for trade, finance and tourism, already was struggling before the coronavirus prompted the government to impose travel curbs and restrictions on business. Tourist arrivals fell following protests that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances.

The territory also faces further trouble after Washington withdrew its special trade status in response to Beijing's imposition of a security law that will tighten control over the former British colony. The Trump administration said Hong Kong would no longer be treated as an autonomous trading area. That could result in more scrutiny of goods bound to and from the United States, eroding Hong Kong's competitive edge against mainland Chinese and other major Asian ports.

The Hong Kong government has launched stimulus programs including most recently a handout of 10,000 Hong Kong dollars ($1,290) to all adults. Hopes for a quick economic rebound have been tempered by a recent surge in new virus infections.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Global copper prices surge 40pc to 16-month high on COVID-19 disruptions

International copper prices have surged by over 40 per cent to USD 6,500 per tonne in the last four months due to disruptions in the copper supply chain by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the form of lower mine output, accordin...

Power Minister dedicates Sembcorp’s SECI 3 wind 3 projects to nation

Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Honourable Minister of State Independent Charge for Power and New Renewable Energy MNRE, Government of India, today in a virtual ceremony, dedicated Sembcorps state of the art SECI 1, 2 and 3 projects to the nation. S...

Quality inspection, insurance to help mitigate risks in food processing biz: APEDA

As the government aims to increase food processing levels in the country, agri-export promotion body APEDA on Wednesday emphasised on the need to focus on quality inspection and insurance for mitigating risks in the sector. The government, ...

India, Gambia held talks on expanding development partnership: MEA

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnership. Jaishankar also said Indias medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020