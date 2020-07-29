Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77 pc, says no impact of COVID-19

Expenses too rose to Rs 2,797.04 crore as against Rs 2,610.07 crore in the same quarter a year ago. CFCL said there was no impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its operations during the quarter as the company was able to operate its plants at normal levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:31 IST
Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77 pc, says no impact of COVID-19

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) on Wednesday reported a 76.82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.38 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 on strong sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 168.74 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, CFCL said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 3,246 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 2,800.28 crore in the same period a year ago. Expenses too rose to Rs 2,797.04 crore as against Rs 2,610.07 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

CFCL said there was no impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its operations during the quarter as the company was able to operate its plants at normal levels. "The company's production, dispatches, sales and market collections remained unaffected," it said in the filing.

Shares of CFCL on Wednesday closed 0.21 per cent higher at Rs 164.50 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine says it is sticking to commitments after IMF declines to say if programme on track

Ukraines Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Reuters on Wednesday the government was fulfilling its commitments under a 5 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund. Marchenkos comments, given via his press office, came after...

Hong Kong not allowing flights from India; discussions on with Kuwait on bilateral air bubble: Govt

Hong Kong is not allowing flights from India and the Centre is in discussions with the Kuwait government to establish a bilateral air bubble, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday. Earlier this month, India had formed bilateral air...

Tripura extends total lockdown till Aug 4; restrictions on Eid festivities

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced that a total lockdown will continue in the state till 5 am on August 4 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission. A three-day total lockdown came into effect in the north e...

Trump says US looking into banning TikTok

Washington DC USA, July 29 SputnikANI President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. We are looking at TikTok, Trump said when asked ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020