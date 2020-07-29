Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77 pc, says no impact of COVID-19

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) on Wednesday reported a 76.82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.38 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 on strong sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 168.74 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, CFCL said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 3,246 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 2,800.28 crore in the same period a year ago. Expenses too rose to Rs 2,797.04 crore as against Rs 2,610.07 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

CFCL said there was no impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its operations during the quarter as the company was able to operate its plants at normal levels. "The company's production, dispatches, sales and market collections remained unaffected," it said in the filing.

Shares of CFCL on Wednesday closed 0.21 per cent higher at Rs 164.50 apiece on the BSE..