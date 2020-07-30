Left Menu
Development News Edition

Racing Safety Development Fund makes available $990,000 for distribution

“This fund allows racecourses the opportunity to improve health and safety activities to ensure animals, staff and spectators can enjoy and reap the benefits of this industry,” said Mr Peters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:10 IST
Racing Safety Development Fund makes available $990,000 for distribution
“The racing industry is integral to the economic and social fabric of New Zealand,” said Mr Peters. Image Credit: : Image Credit : Flicker

Minister for Racing Winston Peters says racecourses can improve safety with this year's first round of funding from the Racing Safety Development Fund.

The Racing Safety Development Fund makes available $990,000 for distribution over two funding rounds for the 2020/21 financial year.

"The racing industry is integral to the economic and social fabric of New Zealand," said Mr Peters.

"This fund allows racecourses the opportunity to improve health and safety activities to ensure animals, staff and spectators can enjoy and reap the benefits of this industry," said Mr Peters.

Past projects have included improvements for safety running rails, irrigation and drainage, lighting upgrades, and grandstand repair.

All racing clubs and racing code bodies should consider the condition and standard of their facilities and equipment, and assess whether they are safe for animals, staff and customers.

The Racing Safety Development Fund covers up to half the costs of a project with between $7,500 – $50,000 funding is available for each project.

Applications must be submitted by 23 September 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong bars 12 from election, but denies impinging on civil rights

Hong Kongs government said on Thursday 12 pro-democracy candidates had been disqualified from running for election to the legislature, citing opposition to a new national security law imposed by Beijing, but denied impinging on civil rights...

Average value of rupee to be at Rs 75.98/USD in FY21: Report

Swelling foreign exchange reserves and current account surplus have helped the rupee to remain stable since mid-March and the average value of the local currency is expected to be around Rs 75.98 per US dollar in the current fiscal, India R...

Sushant Singh Rajput's father files caveat in SC on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer probe

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Rhea Chakrabortys petition seeking transfer of the investigation in the actors death case to Mumbai Police. A caveat is a legal process, in which the part...

DU’s responsibility to provide scribes to visually impaired students for online exams: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday made it clear that it is the responsibility of Delhi University to make available scribes for visually impaired students or else the process of online Open Book Examinations OBE for final year undergraduate cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020