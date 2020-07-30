Left Menu
Development News Edition

India energy demand improves in June: Report

Meanwhile, the coal production by Coal India decreased 12.8 per cent y-o-y to 39.2 million tonnes in June for the third consecutive month, owing to lower production at its key subsidiaries - Mahanadi Coalfields, South Eastern Coalfields and Central Coalfields led by the lower demand, also resulting in a high coal inventory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:56 IST
India energy demand improves in June: Report

With economic activities slowly picking pace, the all India energy demand improved in June as compared to May, says India Ratings. The power demand for June was, however, 10.9 per cent lower than the corresponding period of 2019.

"The energy demand is showing signs of recovery as the decline in power demand narrowed in June as compared to May and April which was down 14.9 per cent and 22.3 per cent, respectively, due to the gradual lifting of lockdown for certain economic activities and an increase in domestic consumption with the extended summer season," the agency said. In June 2020, the all-India energy demand contracted 10.9 per cent y-o-y for the fourth consecutive month to 105.6 billion units, while energy supply also decreased 10.9 per cent, resulting in the energy deficit remaining at 0.4 per cent as compared to June 2019, when it stood at 0.5 per cent. The power demand declined for June 2020, amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, on account of a decline in commercial and industrial demand from major manufacturing states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

With the contraction in demand, electricity generation, excluding renewables, also declined 11.8 per cent y-o-y to 99.5 billion units in June 2020 with thermal generation declining 17.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Thermal PLF (plant-load factor) declined to 49.5 per cent in June 2020 on account of the lower demand. "Thermal PLFs were the most impacted due to the decline in the power demand over 1QFY21, given the must-run status of nuclear, hydro and renewables," it noted. The short-term power price at Indian Energy Exchange was lower at Rs 2.35 per unit in June 2020 as compared to Rs 3.32 per unit last year, as the difference in buy and sell bid volumes widened to negative 5,502 million units.

"The increased power demand in the short-term power market was on account of favourable prices on the exchanges for both distribution companies and open access buyers and the gradual lifting of lockdown," IndRa noted. Meanwhile, the coal production by Coal India decreased 12.8 per cent y-o-y to 39.2 million tonnes in June for the third consecutive month, owing to lower production at its key subsidiaries - Mahanadi Coalfields, South Eastern Coalfields and Central Coalfields led by the lower demand, also resulting in a high coal inventory. The coal inventory at thermal power stations rose 77.3 per cent y-o-y to 47.2 million tonnes per annum, due to continued coal production, as coal is an essential service despite the lower demand.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after...

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests: Authorities.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhis Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests Authorities....

CBI registers cheating case against two ex-IITM officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against two former officials of Pune- based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology IITM and a few others for allegedly cheating the institute during a procurement process, an offic...

Pregnant women, disabled should get lower berth in train: HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said the Railways should modify its reservation system so that pregnant women, the disabled and those who are terminally ill get top priority in the allotment of lower berths. The system where VVIPs Very Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020