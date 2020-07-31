Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freedom for our girls: Breaking menstrual barriers

Niine Sanitary Napkins, while bringing out some of the best products and solutions for menstrual hygiene has also always stayed committed to driving menstrual hygiene awareness for women.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:53 IST
Freedom for our girls: Breaking menstrual barriers
#FreedomofNiine in association with JCI. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine Sanitary Napkins, while bringing out some of the best products and solutions for menstrual hygiene has also always stayed committed to driving menstrual hygiene awareness for women. Niine partnered with Junior Chambers International-India (JCI), a non-profit organization, for India's largest run for menstrual hygiene awareness, Run4Niine in 2019. JCI helped in taking this message of #letstalkperiods to 532 cities, encouraging both men and women to break the shame and embarrassment about a natural biological process and rather openly discuss about it.

Continuing the drive to improve the menstrual hygiene landscape in India, #FreedomofNiine was launched in partnership with JCI India under "Project Prayas" this year on World Menstrual Hygiene Day. The campaign aims to mobilize resources, provide free menstrual hygiene to the underprivileged and help them adopt safe and hygienic menstrual practices. Taboos and myths around menstruation are long engraved in the minds of young mothers and gets passed on to their growing daughters. Hence, many young girls hitting their menarche are ignorant of safe menstrual practices and resort to unsanitary and unhygienic alternatives.

Low menstrual hygiene exists even in women and girls who can afford an outlay of 30-50 a month, because spending is often discouraged for something that is considered 'dirty' or 'impure'. This campaign envisions to bring about awareness along with giving access to quality menstrual care products to manage periods with ease. With as little as Rs 300, a young girl can have access to a yearlong supply of sanitary napkin. JCI India with its pan India network and members, are suitably placed to garner support and contribute to the cause of Freedom of Niine. Under the leadership of President JC Anish C. Mathew and JC Arpit Hathi a team of 25 spirited women, also known as Zonal Ambassadors are working closely to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene.

Along with awareness drives, the team focusses on training the community stakeholders and thereby enabling them to effectively reach out to the local communities and engage in dialogues on menstrual care. They have been successful in creating linkages between potential donors and NGOs, further ensuring the last mile delivery of sanitary napkins. Undeterred by the ongoing pandemic, the team quickly adopted to virtual medium and continues to regularly conduct workshops and training programs. Several competitions and activities were organized for the local school and college students, to further promote healthy periods and proper management of sanitation. Collaborating with local NGOs, JCI India has set up pad-banks to distribute free napkins to women in slums along with other essentials items to promote hygienic menstrual practices even during the pandemic.

#FreedomofNiine is a simple effort to help girls and women enhance their health and quality of life by educating and making them try a better method of managing periods. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As scientists and drug companies race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, public health officials and senior U.S. lawmakers sound alarms about the Trump administrations lack of planning for nationwide distribution.The World Health Org...

Vietnam records its first COVID-19 death

Vietnam has reported its first coronavirus fatality after the death of an elderly man who had tested positive in Danang, Al Jazeera reported citing local media. The COVID-19 cases reportedly had re-emerged in Danang last week after 100 days...

Bihar Police doing its best but Mumbai police not cooperating in Sushant case: Bihar Deputy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday alleged that Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for the fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that BJP feels that th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rebound from lows, euro set for best month in a decade

European shares recovered from their lowest levels in a month on Friday, as investors looked past a severe economic contraction in the euro zone and on to company earnings, while the euro reached its highest in more than two years, set for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020