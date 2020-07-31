Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sinks another USD 2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

The United States will pay up to USD 2.1 billion “for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery of its vaccine,'' the companies said in a statement. “The portfolio of vaccines being assembled for Operation Warp Speed increases the odds that we will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year,” US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:26 IST
US sinks another USD 2.1 billion into a potential vaccine
Representative image

Pharma giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur have announced they will supply 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to the United States as governments buy up supplies in hopes something will work. The United States will pay up to USD 2.1 billion "for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery of its vaccine,'' the companies said in a statement. Sanofi will get the bulk of the funds.

The US government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed programme. "The portfolio of vaccines being assembled for Operation Warp Speed increases the odds that we will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year," US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. " Today's investment supports the Sanofi and GSK adjuvanted product all the way through clinical trials and manufacturing, with the potential to bring hundreds of millions of safe and effective doses to the American people." Earlier this week the British government signed a deal for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year.

Britain's GSK and France's Sanofi's vaccine prospect is based on the existing DNA-based technology that is used to produce Sanofi's seasonal flu vaccine. It is one of several vaccines in development. "The global need for a vaccine to help prevent COVID-19 is massive, and no single vaccine or company will be able to meet the global demand alone," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of Sanofi Pasteur.

The companies said discussions are ongoing with the European Commission..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi Jamaat: HC seeks Centre, police response on foreigners’ pleas to quash FIRs

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre and the police to respond to pleas by 24 foreigners seeking quashing of FIRs against them for attending Tablighi Jamaat event here and allegedly indulging in missionary activities in violation of...

126 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 1,692

Nagaland on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 126 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said. The new cases have taken the virus count in the state to 1,692, they said.Dimapur district ...

'Truth shall prevail', says Rhea Chakraborty on allegations against her in Sushant case

After an FIR was registered against her in various sections including abetment of suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice. In a video...

Maha: SRA scheme to be set up in urban areas excluding Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will set up a separate slum rehabilitation scheme for urban areas excluding Mumbai. The decision was taken at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.A CMO stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020