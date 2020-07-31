Left Menu
Development News Edition

US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains

The government estimated Thursday that the economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge on records going back to 1947 — as the viral outbreak shut down businesses, threw tens of millions out of work and sent unemployment surging to 14.7%..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:29 IST
US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

American consumers increased their spending in June by a solid 5.6 per cent, helping regain some of record plunge that occurred after the coronavirus struck hard in March and paralyzed the economy. But the virus' resurgence in much of the country could impede further gains. Last month's rise in consumer spending followed a seasonally adjusted 8.5% surge in May after spending had plunged the previous two months when the pandemic shuttered businesses, caused tens of millions of layoffs and sent the economy into a recession. So deep was the pullback in the spring that even with two months of gains, consumer spending was still down at a record annual rate of 34.6% in the April-June quarter.

Now, with confirmed viral infections rising in a majority of states, many businesses have had to pause their re-openings or close a second time and cut jobs, thereby putting consumers under renewed pressure. The number of laid-off Americans who have applied for unemployment benefits has topped 1 million for 19 straight weeks. All told, roughly 30 million people are out of work, the government says. And a standoff in Congress over extending further support to struggling households and businesses threatens to hurt millions of the unemployed. That, in turn, would weaken spending by consumers, the primary driver of the economy.

Friday's Commerce Department report showed that the increase in consumer spending in June coincided with a 1.1% drop in personal incomes which followed an even bigger 4.4% decline in incomes in May. The report came against the backdrop of a devastating economic collapse in the spring. The government estimated Thursday that the economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge on records going back to 1947 — as the viral outbreak shut down businesses, threw tens of millions out of work and sent unemployment surging to 14.7%..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi Jamaat: HC seeks Centre, police response on foreigners’ pleas to quash FIRs

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre and the police to respond to pleas by 24 foreigners seeking quashing of FIRs against them for attending Tablighi Jamaat event here and allegedly indulging in missionary activities in violation of...

126 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 1,692

Nagaland on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 126 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said. The new cases have taken the virus count in the state to 1,692, they said.Dimapur district ...

'Truth shall prevail', says Rhea Chakraborty on allegations against her in Sushant case

After an FIR was registered against her in various sections including abetment of suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice. In a video...

Maha: SRA scheme to be set up in urban areas excluding Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will set up a separate slum rehabilitation scheme for urban areas excluding Mumbai. The decision was taken at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.A CMO stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020