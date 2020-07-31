Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 cr on one-time settlement charges

Sales in the US were at USD 282 million (over Rs 2,100 crore) for the quarter accounting for about 29 per cent of total consolidated sales, Sun Pharma said. "Taro reported settlements and loss contingencies of USD 478.9 million (Rs 3,633.33 crore), which reflect the one-time settlement charge of USD 418.9 million (Rs 3,178.14 crore) related to the global resolution of the Department of Justice investigations into the U.S. generic pharmaceutical industry," Sun Pharma said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:20 IST
Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 cr on one-time settlement charges

Sun Pharmaceutical on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, as it provided for one-time settlement charges related to US Department of Justice investigations against its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,585.25 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 8,374.36 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "Excluding the exceptional items of Rs 3,633 crore (and its minority interest of Rs 832 crore), adjusted net profit for Q1 FY21 was at Rs 1,146 crore with resulting net profit margin at 15.3 per cent. Reported net loss for quarter was at Rs 1,656 crore due to the exceptional items," the company said.

The Q1 performance reflects the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown across markets and is not an indicator of the underlying strength of our business, Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi said. Despite challenging conditions, Sun Pharma has done well and has not lost market share for any of its key specialty products in the US, he added.

"We have also maintained our market share in the Indian domestic market. Our timely risk mitigation initiatives ensured smooth operations of our manufacturing network, thereby maintaining continuous supplies of drugs," Shanghvi said. Sale of branded formulations in India for Q1 FY21 was Rs 2,388 crore, up by 3 per cent over Q1 last year and accounted for 32 per cent of total sales, Sun Pharma said.

According to the  AIOCD AWACS MAT June-2020 report, Sun Pharma is ranked number 1 and holds approximately 8.2 per cent market share in the over Rs 1,42,000 crore Indian pharmaceutical market, it added. Sales in the US were at USD 282 million (over Rs 2,100 crore) for the quarter accounting for about 29 per cent of total consolidated sales, Sun Pharma said.

"Taro reported settlements and loss contingencies of USD 478.9 million (Rs 3,633.33 crore), which reflect the one-time settlement charge of USD 418.9 million (Rs 3,178.14 crore) related to the global resolution of the Department of Justice investigations into the U.S. generic pharmaceutical industry," Sun Pharma said. An additional provision of USD 60 million (Rs 455.19 crore) has been taken for the related ongoing multi-jurisdiction civil antitrust matters. The ultimate outcome of the antitrust matters cannot be predicted with certainty, it added.

"Our sales in emerging markets were at USD 173 million (over Rs 1,290 crore) for Q1, a decline of 10.5 per cent over the same quarter last year. Overall sales in emerging markets accounted for about 18 per cent of total consolidated sales for the quarter," Sun Pharma said. Formulation sales in Rest of World (ROW) markets, excluding US and emerging markets, were USD 136 million (over Rs 1,015 crore) in Q1FY21, down by 18.5 per cent over Q1 last year and accounted for approximately 14 per cent of total consolidated sales, it added.

"In Q1 FY21, external sales of API were at Rs 554 crore, a growth of 20 per cent over Q1 last year. Our API business imparts benefits of vertical integration and continuity of supply chain for our formulations business. We continue to increase the API supply for captive consumption for key products," the company said. Consolidated research and development investment for the first quarter of FY21 was Rs 421 crore, or 5.6 per cent of sales, as compared to Rs 422 crore (5.1 per cent of sales) for the same period last fiscal, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 531.75 per scrip on BSE, up 4.27 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes human rights sanctions on Chinese company, individuals

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a Chinese company and two officials related to the company for what it said were human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minority people in Chinas Xinjiang province, the Treasury...

With 176 new coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 26,517; four patients die, taking toll to 1,597: Health department.

With 176 new coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 26,517 four patients die, taking toll to 1,597 Health department....

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha on Friday in Dublins Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists who always had a deep connection with the once dominant Catholic...

Amazon closer to launching satellites, upping internet reach

Amazon.com is one step closer to space. The company received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit with the goal of beaming internet service to earth.Amazon said the satellites could provide internet to parts of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020